Download Lagu Lose You To Love Me dari Selena Gomez, MP3 Gudang Lagu Selena Gomez Terpopuler 2019

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Simak, cara unduh atau download lagu Lose You To Love Me dari Selena Gomez, dalam MP3 Gudang Lagu Selena Gomez terhits dan terpopuler 2019.

Termasuk Video Klip Lose You To Love Me, lirik lagu Lose You To Love Me dan cara streaming untuk dengar lagu online 2019.

Lose You To Love Me merupakan salah satu lagu terbaru Selena Gomez, dalam album yang mengusung judul sama dan dirilis pada 2019.

Lagu Lose You To Love Me ditulis Selena Gomez bersama Justin Tranter, Robin Fredriksson, Mattias Larsson dan Julia Michaels.

Hadir dengan mengusung genre musik pop, lagu Lose You To Love seakan memanjakan teliangan para pendengarnya.

Tak ayal, lagu Lose You To Love berhasil bertengger di tangga atas daftar lagu terfavorit pada sejumlah platform atau aplikasi pemutar musik, seperti Joox, Spotify dll.

Lirik lagu Lose You To Love

You promised the world and I fell for it

I put you first and you adored it

Set fires to my forest

And you let it burn

Sang off-key in my chorus

'Cause it wasn't yours

I saw the signs and I ignored it

Rose-colored glasses all distorted

Set fire to my purpose

And I let it burn

You got off on the hurtin'

When it wasn't yours, yeah

We'd always go into it blindly

I needed to lose you to find me

This dance, it was killing me softly

I needed to hate you to love me, yeah

To love, love, yeah

To love, love, yeah

To love, yeah

I needed to lose you to love me, yeah

To love, love, yeah

To love, love, yeah

To love, yeah

I needed to lose you to love me