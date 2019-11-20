TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Download Lagu Lily Alan Walker MP3, Gudang Lagu.

Lagu Lily dirilis 13 Desember 2018.

Dalam lagu ini Alan Walker berkolaborasi dengan K-391 dan Emelie Hollow.

Adapun video klip lagu Lily kini telah ditonton lebih 200 juta kali sejak diunggah di YouTube Desember 2019.

Lirik Lagu Lily Alan Walker, K-391 & Emelie Hollow

Lily was a little girl

Afraid of the big, wide world

She grew up within her castle walls

Now and then she tried to run

And then on the night with the setting sun

She went in the woods away

So afraid, all alone

They warned her, don’t go there

There's creatures who are hiding in the dark

Then something came creeping

It told her, don’t you worry just

Follow everywhere I go

Top over the mountains or valley low

Give you everything you’ve been dreaming of

Just let me in, ooh

Everything you wantin' gonna be the magic story you've been told

And you’ll be safe under my control

Just let me in, ooh

On My Way

So take aim and fire away

I've never been so wide awake

No, nobody but me can keep me safe

And I'm on my way

The blood moon is on the rise

The fire burning in my eyes

No, nobody but me can keep me safe

And I'm on my way