Download Lagu Selena Gomes Lose You To Love Me MP3, Video Gudang Lagu Terbaru Terpopuler 2019

Lagu Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez - Lose You To Love Me
Simak cara unduh atau download selena gomes lagu Lose You to Love Me dalam MP3 Gudang Lagu barat terbaru terpopuler 2019.
Lose You to Love Me dinyanyikan Selena Gomez
Termasuk, Video Klip Lose You to Love Me, lirik lagu Lose You to Love Me, dan cara streaming untuk dengar lagu online 2019.
Lose You to Love Me merupakan lagu terbaru Selena Gomez, dalam album yang mengusung judul sama dan dirilis pada 2019.
Lagu Lose You to Love Me ditulis Selena Gomez bersama Justin Tranter, Robin Fredriksson, Mattias Larsson, dan Julia Michaels.
Hadir dengan mengusung genre musik pop, lagu Lose You To Love seakan memanjakan telinga para pendengarnya.
Tak ayal, lagu Lose You To Love berhasil bertengger di tangga atas daftar lagu terfavorit pada sejumlah platform atau aplikasi pemutar musik, seperti Joox, Spotify dll.
Berikut, lirik lagu Lose You to Love Me.
You promised the world and I fell for it
I put you first and you adored it
Set fires to my forest
And you let it burn
Sang off-key in my chorus
'Cause it wasn't yours
I saw the signs and I ignored it
Rose-colored glasses all distorted
Set fire to my purpose
And I let it burn
You got off on the hurtin'
When it wasn't yours, yeah
We'd always go into it blindly
I needed to lose you to find me
This dance, it was killing me softly
I needed to hate you to love me, yeah
To love, love, yeah
To love, love, yeah
To love, yeah
I needed to Lose You to Love Me, yeah
To love, love, yeah
To love, love, yeah
To love, yeah
I needed to Lose You to Love Me