Download Lagu Alan Walker Lily MP3, Gudang Lagu Terpopuler 2019
Lagu Lily dirilis 13 Desember 2018. Simak cara Download Lagu Lily Alan Walker MP3, Gudang Lagu.
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak cara download Lagu Lily Alan Walker MP3, Gudang Lagu.
Lagu Lily dirilis 13 Desember 2018.
Dalam lagu ini Alan Walker berkolaborasi dengan K-391 dan Emelie Hollow.
Adapun video klip lagu Lily kini telah ditonton lebih 200 juta kali sejak diunggah di YouTube Desember 2019.
Lirik Lagu Lily Alan Walker, K-391 & Emelie Hollow
Lily was a little girl
Afraid of the big, wide world
She grew up within her castle walls
Now and then she tried to run
And then on the night with the setting sun
She went in the woods away
So afraid, all alone
They warned her, don’t go there
There's creatures who are hiding in the dark
Then something came creeping
It told her, don’t you worry just
Follow everywhere I go
Top over the mountains or valley low
Give you everything you’ve been dreaming of
Just let me in, ooh
Everything you wantin' gonna be the magic story you've been told
And you’ll be safe under my control
Just let me in, ooh
On My Way
So take aim and fire away
I've never been so wide awake
No, nobody but me can keep me safe
And I'm on my way
The blood moon is on the rise
The fire burning in my eyes
No, nobody but me can keep me safe
And I'm on my way
