Download Drakor Love With Laws Episode Lengkap Video Subtitle Bahasa Indonesia (Sub Indo)

Cara unduh atau download drakor Love With Flaws episode lengkap, simak juga cara streaming drama Korea Love With Flaws di HP atau ponsel.

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Yuk simak cara unduh atau download drakor Love With Flaws episode lengkap disertai terjemahan atau subtitle bahasa Indonesia (sub Indo).

Simak juga cara streaming drama Korea Love With Flaws di HP atau ponsel.

Bagaimana sinopsis Love With Flaws?

Drama Korea Love With Flaws mulai tayang 27 November 2019.

Drama ini juga dikenal dengan judul People With Flaws atau Defective People.

Ini merupakan drama terbaru Ahn Jae Hyun.

Dalam Drakor ini Ahn Jae Hyun menjadi lawan main Oh Yeon Seo.

Drama ini disutradarai oleh Oh Jin Seok yang sebelumnya menyutradarai My Sassy Girl.

Sementara itu, skenario Love With Flaws ditulis oleh An Shin Yoo.

Love With Flaws tayang di MBC setiap Rabu dan Kamis setiap 21.00 KST.

Penulis: Resky Mertarega S
Editor: Daniel Tri Hardanto
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
