Download Lagu Lose You To Love Me Selena Gomez, Gudang Lagu Terpopuler 2019

Download Lagu Lose You To Love Me dari Selena Gomez, Gudang Lagu Selena Gomez Terpopuler 2019

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Yuk Simak cara unduh atau download lagu Selena Gomez berjudul Lose You To Love Me, dalam MP3 Gudang Lagu Selena Gomez terpopuler 2019.

Termasuk lirik lagu Lose You To Love Me, dan video klip Lose You To Love Me serta cara streamingnya.

Lagu Lose You To Love Me ditulis Selena Gomez bersama Justin Tranter, Robin Fredriksson, Mattias Larsson dan Julia Michaels.

Lose You To Love Me merupakan lagu terbaru Selena Gomez, dalam album yang mengusung judul sama dan dirilis pada 2019.

Aliran musik dalam lagu ini masih mengusung genre musik pop, lagu Lose You To Love.

Bahkan lagu Lose You To Love beberapa kali bertengger di tangga atas daftar lagu terfavorit pada sejumlah platform atau aplikasi pemutar musik, seperti Joox, Spotify dll.

• Download Lagu Kumau Dia MP3 Andmesh Kamaleng, Gudang Lagu

• Download Lagu Cinta Laura Caliente MP3, Video Gudang Lagu Terbaru 2019

• Download Film Oceans Twelve, Subtitle Bahasa Indonesia (Sub Indo), Film Hollywood Terpopuler 2019

Lirik lagu Lose You To Love Me

You promised the world and I fell for it

I put you first and you adored it

Set fires to my forest

And you let it burn

Sang off-key in my chorus

'Cause it wasn't yours

I saw the signs and I ignored it

Rose-colored glasses all distorted

Set fire to my purpose

And I let it burn

You got off on the hurtin'

When it wasn't yours, yeah