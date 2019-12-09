Download Lagu Memories MP3 Maroon 5, Gudang Lagu Barat Terbaru Terpopuler 2019

Lagu Maroon 5
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Yuk simak, cara unduh atau download lagu Memories dinyanyikan Maroon 5, dalam MP3 Gudang Lagu barat terbaru terpopuler 2019.
Simak juga, lirik lagu dan Video Klip Memories dalam artikel ini.
Berikut, lirik lagu Memories – Maroon 5.
Here's to the ones that we got
Cheers to the wish you were here, but you're not
'Cause the drinks bring back all the memories
Of everything we've been through
Toast to the ones here today
Toast to the ones that we lost on the way
'Cause the drinks bring back all the memories
And the memories bring back, memories bring back you
There's a time that I remember, when I did not know no pain
When I believed in forever, and everything would stay the same
Now my heart feel like December when somebody say your name
'Cause I can't reach out to call you, but I know I will one day, yeah
Everybody hurts sometimes
Everybody hurts someday, aye aye
But everything gon' be alright
Go and raise a glass and say, aye
Here's to the ones that we got
Cheers to the wish you were here, but you're not
'Cause the drinks bring back all the memories
Of everything we've been through
Toast to the ones here today
Toast to the ones that we lost on the way
'Cause the drinks bring back all the memories
And the memories bring back, memories bring back you
Doo doo, doo doo, doo doo
Doo doo, doo doo, doo doo, doo doo
Doo doo, doo doo, doo doo doo
Memories bring back, memories bring back you