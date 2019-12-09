Lagu Maroon 5

Download Lagu Memories MP3 Maroon 5, Gudang Lagu Barat Terbaru Terpopuler 2019

Cara unduh atau download lagu Memories dinyanyikan Maroon 5, dalam MP3 Gudang Lagu barat terbaru terpopuler 2019.

Download Lagu Memories MP3 Maroon 5, Gudang Lagu Barat Terbaru Terpopuler 2019
Instagram @maroon5
Ilustrasi. Download Lagu Memories MP3 Maroon 5, Gudang Lagu Barat Terbaru Terpopuler 2019. 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Yuk simak, cara unduh atau download lagu Memories dinyanyikan Maroon 5, dalam MP3 Gudang Lagu barat terbaru terpopuler 2019.

Simak juga, lirik lagu dan Video Klip Memories dalam artikel ini.

Berikut, lirik lagu MemoriesMaroon 5.

Here's to the ones that we got
Cheers to the wish you were here, but you're not
'Cause the drinks bring back all the memories
Of everything we've been through

Toast to the ones here today
Toast to the ones that we lost on the way
'Cause the drinks bring back all the memories
And the memories bring back, memories bring back you

There's a time that I remember, when I did not know no pain
When I believed in forever, and everything would stay the same
Now my heart feel like December when somebody say your name
'Cause I can't reach out to call you, but I know I will one day, yeah

Everybody hurts sometimes
Everybody hurts someday, aye aye
But everything gon' be alright
Go and raise a glass and say, aye

Here's to the ones that we got
Cheers to the wish you were here, but you're not
'Cause the drinks bring back all the memories
Of everything we've been through

Toast to the ones here today
Toast to the ones that we lost on the way
'Cause the drinks bring back all the memories
And the memories bring back, memories bring back you

Doo doo, doo doo, doo doo
Doo doo, doo doo, doo doo, doo doo
Doo doo, doo doo, doo doo doo
Memories bring back, memories bring back you

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
1234
Tags
download lagu
Memories
Maroon 5
MP3
Berita Terkait :#Lagu Maroon 5
Editor: Ridwan Hardiansyah
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
Video Detik-detik Puteri Indonesia Frederika Terpeleset di Panggung Miss Universe, Lihat Reaksinya
Video Detik-detik Puteri Indonesia Frederika Terpeleset di Panggung Miss Universe, Lihat Reaksinya
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2019 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan