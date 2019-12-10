Lagu Korea
Download MP3 Lagu NCT Dream 'New Heroes', Gudang Lagu Korea Terpopuler
Cara unduh atau download MP3 lagu NCT Dream berjudul New Heroes, dalam gudang lagu Korea terpopuler.
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Yuk simak, cara unduh atau download MP3 lagu NCT Dream berjudul New Heroes, dalam gudang lagu Korea terpopuler.
Simak juga, lirik lagu dan Video Klip New Heroes dalam artikel ini.
Berikut, lirik lagu New Heroes.
Nobody knows how I got here
Nobody cared for my dream
I get high off my lows and stronger from the blows
So I keep on, keep on, keep on
All of the pains
Taste of the sweat and dirt
We all live for the day
They'll be screaming our names
So we keep on, keep on, keep on
We're the new heroes
We're the new heroes
We're the new heroes
Heroes
Fought off the wolves in sheep clothing
Stood up for what I believed
Turn my mess into messages
Learn from the lessons
And keep on, keep on, keep on
Through all of the fears
Taste of the sweat and dirt
We all live for the day
They'll be screaming our names
So we keep on keep on keep on
We're the new heroes
We're the new heroes
We're the new heroes
Heroes
Burning through nights
Paying the price
To be living legends
All of the breaks
Every stage
To be living legends
|Download MP3 Lagu NCT Dream 'Best Friend', Gudang Lagu Korea Terpopuler 2019
|Download MP3 Lagu NCT Dream 'We Go Up', Gudang Lagu Korea Terpopuler 2019
|Download MP3 Lagu NCT Dream 'Boom', Gudang Lagu Korea Terpopuler
|Download Lagu ICY MP3 ITZY, Video Klip ICY Gudang Lagu Korea Terbaru 2019
|Download Lagu Make It Right MP3 BTS Feat Lauv, Gudang Lagu Korea Terpopuler 2019