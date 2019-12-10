VIDEO Download Lagu Selena Gomez Back to You, Gudang Lagu Selena Gomez Terpopuler 2019

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Yuk simak cara unduh atau download lagu Selena Gomez berjudul Back to You dalam MP3 Gudang Lagu Selena Gomez terhits dan terpopuler 2019.

Termasuk lirik lagu Back to You, video klip Back to You dan cara streaming untuk dengar lagu online 2019.

Back to You merupakan salah satu dari sekian banyak judul lagu terpopuler dari Selena Gomez.

Lagu Back to You ditulis Selena Gomez bersama Amy Rose Allen, Diederik Jan Van Elsas, Micah Rayan Premnath dan Parrish Alan Warrington.

Back to You merupakan salah satu dari judul lagu yang tedapat di album Back To You (Riton & Kah-Lo Remix) dan dirilis pada 2018.

Mengusung genre pop, lagu Back to You berhasil mendapatkan nominasi seperti People's Choice Award 2018 untuk Musik Video Favorit, People's Choice Award 2018 untuk Lagu Paling Ngetop Tahun Ini.

• Download lagu It Aint Me dari Selena Gomez Ft DJ Kygo, MP3 Gudang Lagu 2019

Berikut lirik lagu Back to You.

Took you like a shot

Thought that I could chase you with a cold evening

Let a couple years water down how I'm feeling about you

(Feeling about you)

And every time we talk

Every single word builds up to this moment

And I gotta convince myself I don't want it

Even though I do (even though I do)

You could break my heart in two

But when it heals, it beats for you

I know it's forward, but it's true

I wanna hold you when I'm not supposed to

When I'm lying close to someone else

You're stuck in my head and I can't get you out of it

If I could do it all again

I know I'd go back to you

I know I'd go back to you

I know I'd go back to you