Lagu Korea
Download Lagu MP3 We Go Up 'NCT Dream', Gudang Lagu Korea Terpopuler 2019
Cara download lagu MP3 We Go Up yang dinyanyikan NCT Dream, dalam gudang lagu Korea terpopuler 2019. Simak juga, lirik lagu dan Video Klip We Go Up.
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Bagi kamu penggemar NCT Dream, yuk simak, cara unduh atau download lagu MP3 We Go Up, dalam gudang lagu Korea terpopuler 2019.
Simak juga, lirik lagu dan Video Klip We Go Up dalam artikel ini.
Berikut, lirik lagu We Go Up.
shijakbuteo da
yesang bakke nollaun style
jageun stepdeullo
ppumeonae big vibe keep up
Too slow too fast
sokdo control
bopok neolbhyeo
Tempo ollyeo
eodiseodo gieokhae neoye bit
gyesokhae ttokgachi wild and free
bodeu bakwi dalgo chumchwotgo
tareo ga deo ppareun ride let’s go
Yeah I know
meolge boideon
nega seonmyeonghae
gyeolguk rendezvous
jom deo meolli nara boryeogo hae
seotun nal bitnage hae jun nare
gieokdeullo nal areumdabge hae
ibeon teuraegeul kkeutnae ja daeum seuteiji we go up
We go up uh uh uh go up
We go up uh uh uh go up
We go up uh we go up
We go up we go up
biteu wieseo ball
twinggyeobwatji mwoman hamyeon shot
dalkomhan pungseonkkeom
ijen da sshibeotne
shigan gado
shikji aneulgeol
mom an saryeo
daeum play we go
