Ilustrasi. Download Lagu MP3 We Go Up 'NCT Dream', Gudang Lagu Korea Terpopuler 2019.

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Bagi kamu penggemar NCT Dream, yuk simak, cara unduh atau download lagu MP3 We Go Up, dalam gudang lagu Korea terpopuler 2019.

Simak juga, lirik lagu dan Video Klip We Go Up dalam artikel ini.

Berikut, lirik lagu We Go Up.

shijakbuteo da

yesang bakke nollaun style

jageun stepdeullo

ppumeonae big vibe keep up

Too slow too fast

sokdo control

bopok neolbhyeo

Tempo ollyeo

eodiseodo gieokhae neoye bit

gyesokhae ttokgachi wild and free

bodeu bakwi dalgo chumchwotgo

tareo ga deo ppareun ride let’s go

Yeah I know

meolge boideon

nega seonmyeonghae

gyeolguk rendezvous

jom deo meolli nara boryeogo hae

seotun nal bitnage hae jun nare

gieokdeullo nal areumdabge hae

ibeon teuraegeul kkeutnae ja daeum seuteiji we go up

We go up uh uh uh go up

We go up uh uh uh go up

We go up uh we go up

We go up we go up

biteu wieseo ball

twinggyeobwatji mwoman hamyeon shot

dalkomhan pungseonkkeom

ijen da sshibeotne

shigan gado

shikji aneulgeol

mom an saryeo

daeum play we go