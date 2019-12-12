Lagu Korea

Download Lagu MP3 We Go Up 'NCT Dream', Gudang Lagu Korea Terpopuler 2019

Cara download lagu MP3 We Go Up yang dinyanyikan NCT Dream, dalam gudang lagu Korea terpopuler 2019. Simak juga, lirik lagu dan Video Klip We Go Up.

Download Lagu MP3 We Go Up 'NCT Dream', Gudang Lagu Korea Terpopuler 2019
kpopping.com
Ilustrasi. Download Lagu MP3 We Go Up 'NCT Dream', Gudang Lagu Korea Terpopuler 2019. 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Bagi kamu penggemar NCT Dream, yuk simak, cara unduh atau download lagu MP3 We Go Up, dalam gudang lagu Korea terpopuler 2019.

Simak juga, lirik lagu dan Video Klip We Go Up dalam artikel ini.

Berikut, lirik lagu We Go Up.

shijakbuteo da
yesang bakke nollaun style
jageun stepdeullo
ppumeonae big vibe keep up
Too slow too fast
sokdo control
bopok neolbhyeo
Tempo ollyeo

eodiseodo gieokhae neoye bit
gyesokhae ttokgachi wild and free
bodeu bakwi dalgo chumchwotgo
tareo ga deo ppareun ride let’s go

Yeah I know
meolge boideon
nega seonmyeonghae
gyeolguk rendezvous

jom deo meolli nara boryeogo hae
seotun nal bitnage hae jun nare
gieokdeullo nal areumdabge hae
ibeon teuraegeul kkeutnae ja daeum seuteiji we go up

We go up uh uh uh go up
We go up uh uh uh go up
We go up uh we go up
We go up we go up

biteu wieseo ball
twinggyeobwatji mwoman hamyeon shot
dalkomhan pungseonkkeom
ijen da sshibeotne

shigan gado
shikji aneulgeol
mom an saryeo
daeum play we go

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
1234
Tags
download lagu
MP3
We Go Up
NCT Dream
Berita Terkait :#Lagu Korea
Editor: Ridwan Hardiansyah
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
Video Gibran Rakabuming Pidato Politik Pertama sebelum Berangkat Mendaftar Calon Wali Kota Solo
Video Gibran Rakabuming Pidato Politik Pertama sebelum Berangkat Mendaftar Calon Wali Kota Solo
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2019 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan