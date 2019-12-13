Download Film Guardians of the Galaxy dan Streaming Guardians of the Galaxy, Sub Indo

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Bagi para penikmat dan penonton film pahlawan super Amerika Serikat dalam serial film Marvel, berikut cara unduh atau download film Guardians of the Galaxy, dengan terjemahan atau subtitle bahasa Indonesia (sub Indo), dalam download film Hollywood terpopuler.

Termasuk, cara nonton online lewat streaming Guardians of the Galaxy di HP atau ponsel.

Bagaimana sinopsis Guardians of the Galaxy?

Guardians of the Galaxy merupakan film produksi Marvel yang rilis pada 24 Juli 2014.

Film Guardians of the Galaxy dibintangi oleh Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, dan Dave Bautista.

Selain itu, Vin Diesel dan Bradley Cooper juga turut mengisi suara dalam film ini.

Film Guardians of the Galaxy besutan sutradara James Gunn ini, berhasil memenangkan 52 penghargaan.

Termasuk, berhasil menjadi dua nominasi piala Oscar.

Berikut sinopsis Guardians of the Galaxy.

Film Guardians of the Galaxy mengisahkan seorang pria bernama Peter Quill, yang hidup di planet lain luar bumi.