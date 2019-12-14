Download Lagu MP3 New Heroes 'NCT Dream' Gudang Lagu Korea Terpopuler

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Yuk simak, cara unduh atau download lagu MP3 NCT Dream berjudul New Heroes, dalam gudang lagu Korea terpopuler.

Simak juga, lirik lagu dan Video Klip New Heroes dalam artikel ini.

Berikut, lirik lagu New Heroes.

Nobody knows how I got here

Nobody cared for my dream

I get high off my lows and stronger from the blows

So I keep on, keep on, keep on

All of the pains

Taste of the sweat and dirt

We all live for the day

They'll be screaming our names

So we keep on, keep on, keep on

We're the new heroes

We're the new heroes

We're the new heroes

Heroes

Fought off the wolves in sheep clothing

Stood up for what I believed

Turn my mess into messages

Learn from the lessons

And keep on, keep on, keep on

Through all of the fears

Taste of the sweat and dirt

We all live for the day

They'll be screaming our names

So we keep on keep on keep on

We're the new heroes

We're the new heroes

We're the new heroes

Heroes

Burning through nights

Paying the price

To be living legends

All of the breaks

Every stage

To be living legends