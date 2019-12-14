Lagu Korea

Download Lagu MP3 New Heroes 'NCT Dream' Gudang Lagu Korea Terpopuler

Cara unduh atau download lagu MP3 NCT Dream berjudul New Heroes, dalam gudang lagu Korea terpopuler.

koreanarea.com
Ilustrasi. Download Lagu MP3 NCT Dream 'New Heroes', Gudang Lagu Korea Terpopuler. 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Yuk simak, cara unduh atau download lagu MP3 NCT Dream berjudul New Heroes, dalam gudang lagu Korea terpopuler.

Simak juga, lirik lagu dan Video Klip New Heroes dalam artikel ini.

Berikut, lirik lagu New Heroes.

Nobody knows how I got here
Nobody cared for my dream
I get high off my lows and stronger from the blows
So I keep on, keep on, keep on

All of the pains
Taste of the sweat and dirt
We all live for the day
They'll be screaming our names
So we keep on, keep on, keep on

We're the new heroes
We're the new heroes
We're the new heroes
Heroes

Fought off the wolves in sheep clothing
Stood up for what I believed
Turn my mess into messages
Learn from the lessons
And keep on, keep on, keep on

Through all of the fears
Taste of the sweat and dirt
We all live for the day
They'll be screaming our names
So we keep on keep on keep on

We're the new heroes
We're the new heroes
We're the new heroes
Heroes

Burning through nights
Paying the price
To be living legends
All of the breaks
Every stage
To be living legends

Editor: Ridwan Hardiansyah
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
