Lagu Korea
Download Lagu MP3 New Heroes 'NCT Dream' Gudang Lagu Korea Terpopuler
Cara unduh atau download lagu MP3 NCT Dream berjudul New Heroes, dalam gudang lagu Korea terpopuler.
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Yuk simak, cara unduh atau download lagu MP3 NCT Dream berjudul New Heroes, dalam gudang lagu Korea terpopuler.
Simak juga, lirik lagu dan Video Klip New Heroes dalam artikel ini.
Berikut, lirik lagu New Heroes.
Nobody knows how I got here
Nobody cared for my dream
I get high off my lows and stronger from the blows
So I keep on, keep on, keep on
All of the pains
Taste of the sweat and dirt
We all live for the day
They'll be screaming our names
So we keep on, keep on, keep on
We're the new heroes
We're the new heroes
We're the new heroes
Heroes
Fought off the wolves in sheep clothing
Stood up for what I believed
Turn my mess into messages
Learn from the lessons
And keep on, keep on, keep on
Through all of the fears
Taste of the sweat and dirt
We all live for the day
They'll be screaming our names
So we keep on keep on keep on
We're the new heroes
We're the new heroes
We're the new heroes
Heroes
Burning through nights
Paying the price
To be living legends
All of the breaks
Every stage
To be living legends
|Download Lagu Korea Super Power Girl Every Single Day, OST Strong Woman Do Boong Soon
|Download Lagu All About You MP3 Taeyeon, Video Klip All About You Lagu Korea Terbaru 2019
|Download Lagu EXO Call Me Baby MP3, Gudang Lagu Korea Terpopuler
|Download Lagu EXO Berjudul Wolf MP3, Gudang Lagu Korea Terpopuler
|Download Lagu MP3 Best Friend 'NCT Dream', Gudang Lagu Korea Terpopuler 2019