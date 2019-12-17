Lagu Maroon 5

Cara unduh atau download MP3 lagu Memories dinyanyikan Maroon 5, dalam Gudang Lagu barat terbaru 2019.

Instagram @maroon5
Ilustrasi. Download MP3 Lagu Memories - Maroon 5. 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Yuk simak, cara unduh atau download MP3 lagu Memories dinyanyikan Maroon 5, dalam Gudang Lagu barat terbaru 2019.

Termasuk, lirik lagu dan Video Klip Memories.

Berikut, lirik lagu MemoriesMaroon 5.

Here's to the ones that we got
Cheers to the wish you were here, but you're not
'Cause the drinks bring back all the memories
Of everything we've been through

Toast to the ones here today
Toast to the ones that we lost on the way
'Cause the drinks bring back all the memories
And the memories bring back, memories bring back you

There's a time that I remember, when I did not know no pain
When I believed in forever, and everything would stay the same
Now my heart feel like December when somebody say your name
'Cause I can't reach out to call you, but I know I will one day, yeah

Everybody hurts sometimes
Everybody hurts someday, aye aye
But everything gon' be alright
Go and raise a glass and say, aye

Here's to the ones that we got
Cheers to the wish you were here, but you're not
'Cause the drinks bring back all the memories
Of everything we've been through

Toast to the ones here today
Toast to the ones that we lost on the way
'Cause the drinks bring back all the memories
And the memories bring back, memories bring back you

Doo doo, doo doo, doo doo
Doo doo, doo doo, doo doo, doo doo
Doo doo, doo doo, doo doo doo
Memories bring back, memories bring back you

Editor: Ridwan Hardiansyah
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
