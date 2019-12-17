Drama Korea
Drakorindo Doctor John - Download Drakor Lee Se Young Subtitle Bahasa Indonesia (Sub Indo)
Bagi penggemar drakorindo Ji Sung dan Lee Se Young, yuk simak, cara download drakor Doctor John full episode subtitle bahasa Indonesia (sub Indo).
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Bagi penggemar Ji Sung dan Lee Se Young, yuk simak, cara unduh atau download drakor Doctor John full episode dilengkapi terjemahan atau subtitle bahasa Indonesia (sub Indo), dalam download drakorindo terpopuler 2019.
Termasuk, cara nonton online melalui streaming Doctor John di ponsel.
Bagaimana sinopsis Doctor John?
Drama Korea Doctor John mulai tayang pada 19 Juli 2019.
KDrama Doctor John menjadi drakor terbaru 2019 yang diperankan Ji Sung dan Lee Se Young.
Awalnya, drama Korea ini berjudul Doctor Room dan Pain Doctor Cha Yo Han.
KDrama Doctor John disutradarai oleh Jo Soo Won, sutradara yang sama untuk drama I Can Hear Your Voice, Pinocchio, The Time We Were Not In Love, dan masih banyak lagi.
Jo Soo Won pernah menyabet penghargaan sutradara terbaik untuk drama Pinocchio dan The Time We Were Not In Love.
Skenario Doctor John digarap oleh Kim Ji Woon.
KDrama Doctor John tayang di stasiun TV SBS setiap Jumat dan Sabtu pukul 22.00 waktu setempat.
Drakor ini bergenre drama medis dengan total 32 episode.
