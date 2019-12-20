Download Lagu Maroon 5 - Memories MP3

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Yuk simak, cara unduh atau download lagu Maroon 5 berjudul Memories MP3, dalam Gudang Lagu barat terbaru 2019.

Termasuk, lirik lagu dan Video Klip Memories.

Berikut, lirik lagu Memories – Maroon 5.

Here's to the ones that we got

Cheers to the wish you were here, but you're not

'Cause the drinks bring back all the memories

Of everything we've been through

Toast to the ones here today

Toast to the ones that we lost on the way

'Cause the drinks bring back all the memories

And the memories bring back, memories bring back you

There's a time that I remember, when I did not know no pain

When I believed in forever, and everything would stay the same

Now my heart feel like December when somebody say your name

'Cause I can't reach out to call you, but I know I will one day, yeah

Everybody hurts sometimes

Everybody hurts someday, aye aye

But everything gon' be alright

Go and raise a glass and say, aye

Here's to the ones that we got

Cheers to the wish you were here, but you're not

'Cause the drinks bring back all the memories

Of everything we've been through

Toast to the ones here today

Toast to the ones that we lost on the way

'Cause the drinks bring back all the memories

And the memories bring back, memories bring back you

Doo doo, doo doo, doo doo

Doo doo, doo doo, doo doo, doo doo

Doo doo, doo doo, doo doo doo

Memories bring back, memories bring back you