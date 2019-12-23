Download Lagu MP3 Super Junior The Crown, Gudang Lagu Korea Terbaru Terpopuler 2019

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Yuk simak, cara unduh atau download lagu Super Junior (Suju) berjudul The Crown, dalam MP3 lagu Korea terbaru 2019.

Simak juga, lirik lagu dan Video Klip The Crown.

Berikut, lirik lagu The Crown – Super Junior (Suju)

Amond the numerous start that were scattered across the thick darkness

We are like a comet which shakes up the scene, more strongly than ever

While many stars were born and vanished

We became stronger through the passing of time

The name that we've called out countless times

The meaning of us, we'll show you again clearly today

Fireworks explode in all direction heating up the world as it spreads and gets bigger

We turn this stage upside down and swallow it whole

With no lack of red passion engraved on ourwhale bodies, deep in our hearts



I'm ready for you now

Shout it out louder, loud

I'm ready for you now

In every moment,giving it our all

The five letters which we have protected this far on this arduous road

Now we go beyond being "the first" to being "the best"

Going higher, shouting to the world

I'm ready for you now

Light, camera, action, we go

Transcending the limits that have been set

Once again, Super Junior brings the atmosphere to its climax just like this |yeah|



Break the mould and smash it, spreading out to the ends of the world

The real thing is to find, let's shout out our name once more



Limitless energy brings forth thrills again. let's shake everything up

This is our time, let our light shine

And burn brighter

I'm ready for you now

Shout it out louder,loud

I'm ready for you now

In every moment,giving it our all

The five letters which we have protected this far on this arduous road

Now we go beyond being "the first" to being "the best"

Going higher, shouting to the world