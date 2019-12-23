Lagu Korea

Download MP3 Lagu Falling Again - KLANG, OST Drakor Love Alarm

Cara unduh lagu atau download MP3 lagu Falling Again yang dinyanyikan KLANG, dalam original soundtrack atau OST drakor Love Alarm.

Ilustrasi. Download MP3 Lagu Falling Again - KLANG, OST Drakor Love Alarm. 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Yuk simak, cara unduh lagu atau download MP3 lagu Falling Again yang dinyanyikan KLANG, dalam original soundtrack atau OST drakor Love Alarm.

Simak juga, lirik lagu dan Video Klip Falling Again dalam artikel ini.

Berikut, lirik lagu Falling Again.

I've been in the shadows
The waters deep yet shallow
But you were there
And everything was beautiful
So precious as can be
Like everybody else

Then I felt you closer
Then it all got better
You took me there
Everything is lovely here
And just maybe I'm?in love

Can I fall in love again?
Maybe you're the one I needed
To take it all away
This pain
Can you fall in love with me?
And tell me that you'll care for me

So when I close my eyes
Will you be there?
To let me know that all will be okay
Can I fall in love again?
This way
With you
Lie...

I think I've been dreaming
Of the never-ending
I know for sure
Maybe this is our part?
Maybe this could be a start?

Can I fall in love again?
Maybe you're the one I needed
To take it all away
This pain
Can you fall in love with me?
And tell me that you'll care for me

So when I close my eyes
Will you be there?
To let me know that all will be okay
Can I fall in love again?
This way
With you
Lie... Lala lie

