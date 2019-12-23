Download MP3 Lagu Falling Again - KLANG, OST Drakor Love Alarm

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Yuk simak, cara unduh lagu atau download MP3 lagu Falling Again yang dinyanyikan KLANG, dalam original soundtrack atau OST drakor Love Alarm.

Simak juga, lirik lagu dan Video Klip Falling Again dalam artikel ini.

Berikut, lirik lagu Falling Again.

I've been in the shadows

The waters deep yet shallow

But you were there

And everything was beautiful

So precious as can be

Like everybody else

Then I felt you closer

Then it all got better

You took me there

Everything is lovely here

And just maybe I'm?in love

Can I fall in love again?

Maybe you're the one I needed

To take it all away

This pain

Can you fall in love with me?

And tell me that you'll care for me

So when I close my eyes

Will you be there?

To let me know that all will be okay

Can I fall in love again?

This way

With you

Lie...

I think I've been dreaming

Of the never-ending

I know for sure

Maybe this is our part?

Maybe this could be a start?

Can I fall in love again?

Maybe you're the one I needed

To take it all away

This pain

Can you fall in love with me?

And tell me that you'll care for me

So when I close my eyes

Will you be there?

To let me know that all will be okay

Can I fall in love again?

This way

With you

Lie... Lala lie