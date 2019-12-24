Chord Gitar Lagu Memories Maroon 5

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Bagi kamu penggemar Maroon 5, yuk simak, kunci gitar atau chord gitar Memories.

Simak juga, lirik lagu serta Video Klip Memories.

Berikut, lirik lagu dan chord gitar Memories.

[Intro Chorus]

G D

Here's to the ones that we got

Em Bm

Cheers to the wish you were here but you're not

C G

Cause the drinks bring back all the memories