Chord Kunci Gitar Indonesia Wow Slank

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Buat kamu penggemar Slank, berikut, kunci gitar atau chord gitar Indonesia Wow.

Simak juga, Video Klip dan lirik lagu Indonesia Wow.

Berikut, lirik lagu dan chord gitar Indonesia Wow.

Em

Indonesia wow

Em

Indonesia wow

Em

Indonesia wow

Em

Indonesia wow

Bb

the world of wonderful

Bb

the world of wonderful

Bb

the world of wonderful

A

Yeah!!!

Em

Indonesia wow

Em

Indonesia wow

[solo] Em

Em

Indonesia wow

Em

Indonesia wow

Em

Indonesia wow

Em

Indonesia wow

Bb

the world of wonderful

Bb

the world of wonderful

Bb

the world of wonderful

A

Yeah!!!

Em

Indonesia wow

Em

Indonesia wow

Em

what are we fighting for

Em

what are we fighting for

Em

what are we fighting for, so what??

Em

Indonesia wow

Em

Indonesia wow

Em

Indonesia wow

Em

Indonesia wow

Em

Indonesia wow...!!!

Tonton, Video Klip Indonesia Wow di atas.

Artikel ini telah tayang di Tribunstyle.com

Itulah, kunci gitar atau chord gitar Indonesia Wow, beserta Video Klip dan lirik lagu Indonesia Wow.