Chord Kunci Gitar Indonesia Wow Slank

Buat kamu penggemar Slank, berikut, kunci gitar atau chord gitar Indonesia Wow. Simak juga, Video Klip dan lirik lagu Indonesia Wow.

Berikut, lirik lagu dan chord gitar Indonesia Wow.

Em
Indonesia wow

Em
Indonesia wow

Em
Indonesia wow

Em
Indonesia wow

Bb
the world of wonderful

Bb
the world of wonderful

Bb
the world of wonderful

A
Yeah!!!

Em
Indonesia wow

Em
Indonesia wow

[solo] Em

Em
Indonesia wow

Em
Indonesia wow

Em
Indonesia wow

Em
Indonesia wow

Bb
the world of wonderful

Bb
the world of wonderful

Bb
the world of wonderful

A
Yeah!!!

Em
Indonesia wow

Em
Indonesia wow

Em
what are we fighting for

Em
what are we fighting for

Em
what are we fighting for, so what??

Em
Indonesia wow

Em
Indonesia wow

Em
Indonesia wow

Em
Indonesia wow

Em
Indonesia wow...!!!

Tonton, Video Klip Indonesia Wow di atas.

Itulah, kunci gitar atau chord gitar Indonesia Wow, beserta Video Klip dan lirik lagu Indonesia Wow.

