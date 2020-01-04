Chord Gitar
Chord Kunci Gitar Indonesia Wow Slank
Buat kamu penggemar Slank, berikut, kunci gitar atau chord gitar Indonesia Wow. Simak juga, Video Klip dan lirik lagu Indonesia Wow.
Berikut, lirik lagu dan chord gitar Indonesia Wow.
Em
Indonesia wow
Em
Indonesia wow
Em
Indonesia wow
Em
Indonesia wow
Bb
the world of wonderful
Bb
the world of wonderful
Bb
the world of wonderful
A
Yeah!!!
Em
Indonesia wow
Em
Indonesia wow
[solo] Em
Em
Indonesia wow
Em
Indonesia wow
Em
Indonesia wow
Em
Indonesia wow
Bb
the world of wonderful
Bb
the world of wonderful
Bb
the world of wonderful
A
Yeah!!!
Em
Indonesia wow
Em
Indonesia wow
Em
what are we fighting for
Em
what are we fighting for
Em
what are we fighting for, so what??
Em
Indonesia wow
Em
Indonesia wow
Em
Indonesia wow
Em
Indonesia wow
Em
Indonesia wow...!!!
Itulah, kunci gitar atau chord gitar Indonesia Wow, beserta Video Klip dan lirik lagu Indonesia Wow.