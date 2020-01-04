Download Lagu Lose You To Love Me Selena Gomez, Gudang Lagu MP3

cara unduh atau download lagu Selena Gomez berjudul Lose You To Love Me, dalam MP3 Gudang Lagu Selena Gomez terhits dan terpopuler 2019.

Download Lagu Lose You To Love Me Selena Gomez, Gudang Lagu MP3
tribunbanjarmasin
Download Lagu Lose You To Love Me dari Selena Gomez, Gudang Lagu Selena Gomez Terpopuler 2019 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Yuk Simak cara unduh atau download lagu Selena Gomez berjudul Lose You To Love Me, dalam MP3 Gudang Lagu Selena Gomez terpopuler 2019.

Termasuk Lirik lagu Lose You To Love Me, dan video klip Lose You To Love Me serta cara streamingnya.  

Lagu Lose You To Love Me ditulis Selena Gomez bersama Justin Tranter, Robin Fredriksson, Mattias Larsson dan Julia Michaels.

Lose You To Love Me merupakan lagu terbaru Selena Gomez, dalam album yang mengusung judul sama dan dirilis pada 2019.

Aliran musik dalam lagu ini masih mengusung genre musik pop, lagu Lose You To Love.

Bahkan lagu Lose You To Love beberapa kali bertengger di tangga atas daftar lagu terfavorit pada sejumlah platform atau aplikasi pemutar musik, seperti Joox, Spotify dll.

Download Lagu Kumau Dia MP3 Andmesh Kamaleng, Gudang Lagu

Download Lagu Cinta Laura Caliente MP3, Video Gudang Lagu Terbaru 2019

Download Film Oceans Twelve, Subtitle Bahasa Indonesia (Sub Indo), Film Hollywood Terpopuler 2019

 

Lirik lagu Lose You To Love Me

You promised the world and I fell for it
I put you first and you adored it
Set fires to my forest
And you let it burn
Sang off-key in my chorus

'Cause it wasn't yours
I saw the signs and I ignored it
Rose-colored glasses all distorted
Set fire to my purpose
And I let it burn

You got off on the hurtin'
When it wasn't yours, yeah

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
1234
Tags
download lagu Selena Gomez
Lose You To Love Me
Lirik lagu Lose You To Love Me
Baca Juga
Editor: taryono
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
Viral Video Wanita Mabuk Dimandikan Air Selokan oleh Warga, Ternyata Positif Pakai Narkotika
Viral Video Wanita Mabuk Dimandikan Air Selokan oleh Warga, Ternyata Positif Pakai Narkotika
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2020 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan