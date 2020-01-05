Download Lagu Justin Bieber
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Download Lagu Yummy Justin Bieber, Lirik dan Video Klipnya.
Lagu Yummy dinyanyikan Justin Bieber.
Lagu Yummy dan video klipnya baru saja dirilis: 3 Januari 2020.
Video klip single terbaru Justin Bieber tersebut itu telah ditonton lebih 6 juta kali di Youtube sejak diunggah 4 Januari 2020.
Berikut ini lirik Yummy Justin Bieber
Yeah, you got that yummy-yum
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy
Yeah, you got that yummy-yum
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy
Say the word, on my way
Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe
Any night, any day
Say the word, on my way
Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe
In the mornin' or the late
Say the word, on my way
Bonafide stallion
It ain't no stable, no, you stay on the run
Ain't on the side, you're number one
Yeah, every time I come around, you get it done (You get it done)
Fifty-fifty, love the way you split it
Hundred racks, help me spend it, babe
Light a match, get litty, babe
That jet set, watch the sunset kinda, yeah, yeah
Rollin' eyes back in my head, make my toes curl, yeah, yeah
Yeah, you got that yummy-yum
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy
Yeah, you got that yummy-yum
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy
Say the word, on my way
Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe
Any night, any day
Say the word, on my way
Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe
In the mornin' or the late
Say the word, on my way
Standin' up, keep me on the rise
Lost control of myself, I'm compromised
You're incriminating, no disguise (No disguise)
And you ain't never runnin' low on supplies