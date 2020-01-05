TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Download Lagu Yummy Justin Bieber, Lirik dan Video Klipnya.

Lagu Yummy dinyanyikan Justin Bieber.

Lagu Yummy dan video klipnya baru saja dirilis: 3 Januari 2020.

Video klip single terbaru Justin Bieber tersebut itu telah ditonton lebih 6 juta kali di Youtube sejak diunggah 4 Januari 2020.

Berikut ini lirik Yummy Justin Bieber

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum

That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum

That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy

Say the word, on my way

Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe

Any night, any day

Say the word, on my way

Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe

In the mornin' or the late

Say the word, on my way

Bonafide stallion

It ain't no stable, no, you stay on the run

Ain't on the side, you're number one

Yeah, every time I come around, you get it done (You get it done)

Fifty-fifty, love the way you split it

Hundred racks, help me spend it, babe

Light a match, get litty, babe

That jet set, watch the sunset kinda, yeah, yeah

Rollin' eyes back in my head, make my toes curl, yeah, yeah

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum

That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum

That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy

Say the word, on my way

Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe

Any night, any day

Say the word, on my way

Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe

In the mornin' or the late

Say the word, on my way

Standin' up, keep me on the rise

Lost control of myself, I'm compromised

You're incriminating, no disguise (No disguise)

And you ain't never runnin' low on supplies