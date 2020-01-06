Download Lagu Dance Monkey Tones and I, Lagu Barat Terpopuler dan Trending di YouTube

Lagu Dance Monkey milik Tones and I ini menempati rangking 1 di tangga lagu di 30 negara.

Download Lagu Dance Monkey Tones and I, Lagu Barat Terpopuler dan Trending di YouTube
Instagram tonesandi
Tones and I 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Download lagu Dance Monkey yang dinyanyikan Tones and I, lagu barat terpopuler.

Tones and I meluncurkan lagu berjudul Dance Monkey pada Mei 2019. 

Lagu Dance Monkey pun langsung melejit di tangga lagu terpopuler. 

Lagu Dance Monkey milik Tones and I ini menempati rangking 1 di tangga lagu di 30 negara. 

Kini lagu ini masuk dalam daftar trending di YouTube. 

Lirik Lagu Dance Monkey Tones and I

[Verse 1]
They say, "Oh my god, I see the way you shine
Take your hand, my dear, and place them both in mine"
You know you stopped me dead while I was passing by
And now I beg to see you dance just one more time

[Pre-Chorus]
Ooh, I see you, see you, see you every time
And oh my, I, I like your style
You, you make me, make me, make me wanna cry
And now I beg to see you dance just one more time

[Chorus]
So they say
Dance for me, dance for me, dance for me, oh-oh-oh
I've never seen anybody do the things you do before
They say
Move for me, move for me, move for me, ayy-ayy-ayy
And when you’re done I'll make you do it all again

[Verse 2]
I said, "Oh my god, I see you walking by
Take my hands, my dear, and look me in my eyes"
Just like a monkey, I've been dancin’ my whole life
But you just beg to see me dance just one more time

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
1234
Tags
Download Lagu Dance Monkey
Tones and I
Trending di YouTube
Baca Juga
Penulis: Wakos Reza Gautama
Editor: wakos reza gautama
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
Rizky Febian Ceritakan Detik-detik Lina Meninggal hingga Ada yang Bilang Mati Suri
Rizky Febian Ceritakan Detik-detik Lina Meninggal hingga Ada yang Bilang Mati Suri
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2020 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan