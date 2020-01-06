Download Lagu MP3 Alone Pt.II Alan Walker Ft Ava Max

Lagu Alan Walker
Lagu Alone Pt.II merupakan single terbaru Alan Walker yang berkolaborasi dengan Ava Max.
Video klip Lagu Alone Pt.II telah dirilis di Youtube akhir Desember 2019.
Berikut lirik Lagu Alone Pt.II Alan Walker Ft Ava Max
We were young
posters on the wall
praying we’re the ones that the teacher wouldn’t call
we would stare at each other
coz we were always in trouble
And all the cool kids
Did their own thing
I was on the outside always looking in
Yeah I was there but I wasn’t
They never really cared if I wasn’t
We all need that someone
Who gets you like no one else
Right when you need it the most
We all need a soul to rely on
A shoulder to cry on
A friend through the highs and the lows
I'm not gonna make it alone
La la la la la la la la alone/lone
I’m not gonna make it alone
La la la la la la la la alone/lone
Then I saw your face
Your forgiving eyes
Looking back at me from the other side
like you understood me
And I'm never letting you go
We all need that someone
Who gets you like no one else
Right when you need it the most
We all need a soul to rely on
A shoulder to cry on
A friend through the highs and the lows
I'm not gonna make it alone
La la la la la la la la alone/lone
I’m not gonna make it alone
La la la la la la la la alone/lone
I’m not gonna make it alone,
Coz you are that someone
that gets me like no one else
right when i need it the most
and i’ll be the one you rely on
your shoulder to cry on
a friend through the highs and the lows
I'm not gonna make it alone
La la la la la la la la alone/lone
I’m not gonna make it alone
La la la la la la la la alone/lone
I'm not gonna make it alone
La la la la la la la la alone/lone
I’m not gonna make it alone
La la la la la la la la alone/lone
I’m not gonna make it alone.
( Tribunlampung.co.id)
