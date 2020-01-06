TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Download Lagu MP3 Alone Pt.II Alan Walker Ft Ava Max, Lirik dan Video Klipnya.

Lagu Alone Pt.II merupakan single terbaru Alan Walker yang berkolaborasi dengan Ava Max.

Video klip Lagu Alone Pt.II telah dirilis di Youtube akhir Desember 2019.

Berikut lirik Lagu Alone Pt.II Alan Walker Ft Ava Max

We were young

posters on the wall

praying we’re the ones that the teacher wouldn’t call

we would stare at each other

coz we were always in trouble



And all the cool kids

Did their own thing

I was on the outside always looking in

Yeah I was there but I wasn’t

They never really cared if I wasn’t



We all need that someone

Who gets you like no one else

Right when you need it the most



We all need a soul to rely on

A shoulder to cry on

A friend through the highs and the lows



I'm not gonna make it alone

La la la la la la la la alone/lone

I’m not gonna make it alone

La la la la la la la la alone/lone



Then I saw your face

Your forgiving eyes

Looking back at me from the other side

like you understood me

And I'm never letting you go



We all need that someone

Who gets you like no one else

Right when you need it the most



We all need a soul to rely on

A shoulder to cry on

A friend through the highs and the lows



I'm not gonna make it alone

La la la la la la la la alone/lone

I’m not gonna make it alone

La la la la la la la la alone/lone



I’m not gonna make it alone,

Coz you are that someone

that gets me like no one else

right when i need it the most



and i’ll be the one you rely on

your shoulder to cry on

a friend through the highs and the lows



I'm not gonna make it alone

La la la la la la la la alone/lone

I’m not gonna make it alone

La la la la la la la la alone/lone



I'm not gonna make it alone

La la la la la la la la alone/lone

I’m not gonna make it alone

La la la la la la la la alone/lone



I’m not gonna make it alone.

