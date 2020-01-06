Download Lagu Sinning With You Sam Hunt, Lagu Barat Terbaru 2020

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Penyanyi country Sam Hunt merilis single terbarunya di awal tahun 2020 berjudul "Sinning With You".

Sam Hunt mengeluarkan single Sinning With You setelah ditangkap polisi karena menyetir dalam keadaan mabuk.

Lewat lagu Sinning With You, Sam Hunt ingin menampilkan sisi religiusitas.

Single Sinning With You sebenarnya dirilis pada November 2019 namun batal karena Sam Hunt terkena kasus menyetir dalam keadaan mabuk.

Berikut ini lirik lagu Sinning With You milik Sam Hunt

[Verse 1]

Raised in the first pew, praises for Yeshua

Case of a small town repression

Your body was baptized, so disenfranchised

I was your favorite confession

My past was checkered

Your spotless record was probably in jeopardy

Your place or my place

His grace and your grace felt like the same thing to me

[Chorus]

I never felt like I was sinning with you

Always felt like I could talk to God in the morning

I knew that I would end up with you

Always felt like I could talk to God in the morning

If it's so wrong, why did it feel so right?

If it’s so wrong, why'd it never feel like sinning with you?

Sinning with you

[Post-Chorus]

Yeah, yeah, yeah

[Verse 2]

I felt closer to the stars with you

I felt forgiveness in my heart with you

Saw the light in the dark with you

Felt like I could fly

Take me down where the river is

Pull me under in your innocence

I wasn't in it for the hell of it

I guess that’s why

[Chorus]

I never felt like I was sinning with you

Always felt like I could talk to God in the morning

I knew that I would end up with you

Always felt like I could talk to God in the morning

If it's so wrong, why did it feel so right?

If it's so wrong, why'd it never feel like sinning with you?

Sinning with you