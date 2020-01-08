Download Lagu Favorite Sin MP3 Marion Jola, Video Klip Favorite Sin Lagu Terbaru 2020

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Yuk simak, cara unduh atau download lagu Favorite Sin dinyanyikan Marion Jola dalam MP3 lagu terbaru 2020.

Simak juga lirik lagu Favorite Sin dan video klip Favorite Sin dalam artikel ini.

Marion Jola baru saja merilis lagu single terbarunya berjudul Favorite Sin.

Lagu baru Marion Jola dengan judul Favorite Sin ini bercerita tentang seseorang yang sedang jatuh cinta.

Lagu Favorite Sin Marion Jola ini bergenre hip hop.

Di lagu tersebut Marion Jola juga berkolaborasi dengan musisi hip hop yang tengah naik daun, Tuan Tigabelas.

Berikut lirik lagu Favorite Sin - Marion Jola

All of my life i've been searching for

some who gets me, accepts me,

finds my flaws fancy

I never thought we would have worked

Looking at hindsight

Now all seems right

Oh i was so wrong

You came on so strong

It all happened like magic

I'm intoxicated and I want more

uh baby

You're the one

I really want

I really need