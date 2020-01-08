Lagu Marion Jola
Download Lagu Favorite Sin MP3 Marion Jola, Video Klip Favorite Sin Lagu Terbaru 2020
cara unduh atau download lagu Favorite Sin dinyanyikan Marion Jola, simak lirik lagu Favorite Sin dan video klip Favorite Sin
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Yuk simak, cara unduh atau download lagu Favorite Sin dinyanyikan Marion Jola dalam MP3 lagu terbaru 2020.
Simak juga lirik lagu Favorite Sin dan video klip Favorite Sin dalam artikel ini.
Marion Jola baru saja merilis lagu single terbarunya berjudul Favorite Sin.
Lagu baru Marion Jola dengan judul Favorite Sin ini bercerita tentang seseorang yang sedang jatuh cinta.
Lagu Favorite Sin Marion Jola ini bergenre hip hop.
Di lagu tersebut Marion Jola juga berkolaborasi dengan musisi hip hop yang tengah naik daun, Tuan Tigabelas.
Berikut lirik lagu Favorite Sin - Marion Jola
All of my life i've been searching for
some who gets me, accepts me,
finds my flaws fancy
I never thought we would have worked
Looking at hindsight
Now all seems right
Oh i was so wrong
You came on so strong
It all happened like magic
I'm intoxicated and I want more
uh baby
You're the one
I really want
I really need