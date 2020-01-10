TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Download Lagu Favorite Sin Marion Jola Ft Tuan Tigabelas.

Lagu Favorite Sin dinyanyikan Marion Jola.

Disingle terbaru ini Marion Jola berkolaborasi dengan Tuan Tigabelas.

Video klip Lagu Favorite Sin sudah dirilis di Youtube sejak 6 Januari 2020.

Lirik Lagu Favorite Sin Marion Jola Ft Tuan Tigabelas

All of my life i've been searching for

some who gets me, accepts me,

finds my flaws fancy

I never thought we would have worked

Looking at hindsight

Now all seems right

Oh i was so wrong

You came on so strong

It all happened like magic

I'm intoxicated and I want more

uh baby

You're the one

I really want

I really need

Cause you're an angel

Don't ever

U go away

Sent down from heaven

To take all my pain away

Your love is magic, I want you I need you here

You light my fire

My angel

Oh you are

You're my favorite sin

All of my life i've been searching for

some who gets me, accepts me,

finds my flaws fancy

I never thought we would have worked

Looking at hindsight

Now all seems right

Oh i was so wrong

You came on so strong

It all happened like magic

I'm intoxicated and I want more

uh baby

You're the one

I really want

I really need

Cause you're an angel

Don't ever

U go away

Sent down from heaven

To take all my pain away

Your love is magic, I want you I need you here

You light my fire

My angel

Oh you are

You're my favorite sin

Yoo girl you know i got you, right?

Let me the one who hold your hand in the middle of the night

Be the one who guard you

I'm a treat you right

Yoo girl, don't stop

You make me fly so high

If loving you is wrong

Baby, i don't want be right

So

Mamacita

You're my senorita

Every great king need a queen, so i need you

No matter where you go,

Please take me with you

Till the end of time, you're my only diva

1, 2, 3 and to the 4

Do this one more time, let's go

Cause you're an angel

Don't ever

U go away

Sent down from heaven

To take all my pain away

Your love is magic, I want you I need you here

You light my fire

My angel

Oh you are

You're my favorite sin

You're my favorite sin

You're my favorite sin

( Tribunlampung.co.id)