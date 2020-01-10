Download Lagu Favorite Sin Marion Jola Ft Tuan Tigabelas
Download Lagu Favorite Sin Marion Jola Ft Tuan Tigabelas, Lirik dan Video Klipnya
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Download Lagu Favorite Sin Marion Jola Ft Tuan Tigabelas.
Lagu Favorite Sin dinyanyikan Marion Jola.
Disingle terbaru ini Marion Jola berkolaborasi dengan Tuan Tigabelas.
Video klip Lagu Favorite Sin sudah dirilis di Youtube sejak 6 Januari 2020.
Lirik Lagu Favorite Sin Marion Jola Ft Tuan Tigabelas
All of my life i've been searching for
some who gets me, accepts me,
finds my flaws fancy
I never thought we would have worked
Looking at hindsight
Now all seems right
Oh i was so wrong
You came on so strong
It all happened like magic
I'm intoxicated and I want more
uh baby
You're the one
I really want
I really need
Cause you're an angel
Don't ever
U go away
Sent down from heaven
To take all my pain away
Your love is magic, I want you I need you here
You light my fire
My angel
Oh you are
You're my favorite sin
All of my life i've been searching for
some who gets me, accepts me,
finds my flaws fancy
I never thought we would have worked
Looking at hindsight
Now all seems right
Oh i was so wrong
You came on so strong
It all happened like magic
I'm intoxicated and I want more
uh baby
You're the one
I really want
I really need
Cause you're an angel
Don't ever
U go away
Sent down from heaven
To take all my pain away
Your love is magic, I want you I need you here
You light my fire
My angel
Oh you are
You're my favorite sin
Yoo girl you know i got you, right?
Let me the one who hold your hand in the middle of the night
Be the one who guard you
I'm a treat you right
Yoo girl, don't stop
You make me fly so high
If loving you is wrong
Baby, i don't want be right
So
Mamacita
You're my senorita
Every great king need a queen, so i need you
No matter where you go,
Please take me with you
Till the end of time, you're my only diva
1, 2, 3 and to the 4
Do this one more time, let's go
Cause you're an angel
Don't ever
U go away
Sent down from heaven
To take all my pain away
Your love is magic, I want you I need you here
You light my fire
My angel
Oh you are
You're my favorite sin
You're my favorite sin
You're my favorite sin
( Tribunlampung.co.id)