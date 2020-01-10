Download Lagu Make It Right BTS Feat Lauv, Gudang Lagu Korea Terpopuler

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Yuk simak, cara unduh atau download lagu Make It Right yang dinyanyikan BTS feat Lauv, dalam MP3 Gudang Lagu Korea terpopuler 2019.

Simak juga, lirik lagu dan Video Klip Make it Right.

Berikut, lirik lagu Make it Right - BTS.

I was lost, I was tryna find the answer

In the world around me

I was going crazy

All day all night

You were the only one who understood me

And all that I was going through

Yeah I just gotta tell you

Oh baby I

I could make it better

I could hold you tighter

Cause through the morning

Oh you’re the light

And I almost lost ya

But I can't forget ya

Cause you were the reason that I survived

You were there for me through all the times I cried

I was there for you but the I lost my mind

I know that I messed up but I promise I

Oh oh

I can make it right

All right

All right

Oh I can make it right

All right

All right

Oh I can make it right