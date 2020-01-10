Lagu Korea

Download Lagu Make It Right BTS Feat Lauv, Gudang Lagu Korea Terpopuler

Cara unduh atau download lagu Make It Right yang dinyanyikan BTS feat Lauv, dalam MP3 Gudang Lagu Korea terpopuler 2019.

Download Lagu Make It Right BTS Feat Lauv, Gudang Lagu Korea Terpopuler
Twitter @bts_bighit
Ilustrasi. Download Lagu Make It Right MP3 BTS Feat Lauv, Gudang Lagu Korea Terpopuler 2019. 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Yuk simak, cara unduh atau download lagu Make It Right yang dinyanyikan BTS feat Lauv, dalam MP3 Gudang Lagu Korea terpopuler 2019.

Simak juga, lirik lagu dan Video Klip Make it Right.

Berikut, lirik lagu Make it Right - BTS.

I was lost, I was tryna find the answer
In the world around me
I was going crazy
All day all night

You were the only one who understood me
And all that I was going through
Yeah I just gotta tell you
Oh baby I

I could make it better
I could hold you tighter
Cause through the morning
Oh you’re the light

And I almost lost ya
But I can't forget ya
Cause you were the reason that I survived

You were there for me through all the times I cried
I was there for you but the I lost my mind
I know that I messed up but I promise I
Oh oh
I can make it right

All right
All right
Oh I can make it right

All right
All right
Oh I can make it right

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
1234
Tags
Download lagu Make it Right
BTS Feat Lauv
Gudang Lagu Korea Terpopuler
Berita Terkait :#Lagu Korea
Editor: wakos reza gautama
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
Video Detik-detik Makam Mantan Istri Sule Dibongkar Hari Ini untuk Autopsi Jenazah Lina Jubaedah
Video Detik-detik Makam Mantan Istri Sule Dibongkar Hari Ini untuk Autopsi Jenazah Lina Jubaedah
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2020 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan