Download Lagu Yummy MP3 Justin Bieber, Video Klip Yummy Lagu Terbaru 2020

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - yuk simak, cara unduh atau download lagu Yummy dinyanyikan Justin Bieber dalam MP3 lagu terbaru 2020.

Simak juga lirik lagu Yummy dan video klip Yummy dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Yummy merupakan lagu baru dari Justin Bieber.

Video klip lagu Yummy yang diunggah 4 Januari 2020 lalu ini kini telah ditonton lebih dari 45 juta kali.

Lagu ini menandai kembalinya penyanyi asal Kanada tersebut di dunia musik.

Berikut lirik lagu Yummy - Justin Bieber

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum

That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum

That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy

Say the word, on my way

Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe

Any night, any day

Say the word, on my way

Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe

In the mornin' or the late

Say the word, on my way

Bonafide stallion

It ain't no stable, no, you stay on the run

Ain't on the side, you're number one

Yeah, every time I come around, you get it done (You get it done)

Fifty-fifty, love the way you split it

Hundred racks, help me spend it, babe

Light a match, get litty, babe

That jet set, watch the sunset kinda, yeah, yeah

Rollin' eyes back in my head, make my toes curl, yeah, yeah

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum

That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum

That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy

Say the word, on my way

Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe

Any night, any day

Say the word, on my way

Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe

In the mornin' or the late

Say the word, on my way