Download Lagu Yummy MP3 Justin Bieber, Video Klip Yummy Lagu Terbaru 2020

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - yuk simak, cara unduh atau download lagu Yummy dinyanyikan Justin Bieber dalam MP3 lagu terbaru 2020.
Simak juga lirik lagu Yummy dan video klip Yummy dalam artikel ini.
Lagu Yummy merupakan lagu baru dari Justin Bieber.
Video klip lagu Yummy yang diunggah 4 Januari 2020 lalu ini kini telah ditonton lebih dari 45 juta kali.
Lagu ini menandai kembalinya penyanyi asal Kanada tersebut di dunia musik.
Berikut lirik lagu Yummy - Justin Bieber
Yeah, you got that yummy-yum
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy
Yeah, you got that yummy-yum
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy
Say the word, on my way
Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe
Any night, any day
Say the word, on my way
Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe
In the mornin' or the late
Say the word, on my way
Bonafide stallion
It ain't no stable, no, you stay on the run
Ain't on the side, you're number one
Yeah, every time I come around, you get it done (You get it done)
Fifty-fifty, love the way you split it
Hundred racks, help me spend it, babe
Light a match, get litty, babe
That jet set, watch the sunset kinda, yeah, yeah
Rollin' eyes back in my head, make my toes curl, yeah, yeah
Yeah, you got that yummy-yum
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy
Yeah, you got that yummy-yum
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy
Say the word, on my way
Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe
Any night, any day
Say the word, on my way
Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe
In the mornin' or the late
Say the word, on my way
