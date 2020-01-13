Download Lagu MP3 Rare Selena Gomez, Video Klip Lagu Rare

Lagu Selena Gomez

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Download Lagu MP3 Rare Selena Gomez, Tonton Video Klipnya di YouTube.

Lagu Rare dinyanyikan Selena Gomez.

Lagu Rare masuk dalam alam terbaru Selena Gomez.

Video klip Lagu Rare telah dirilis di YouTube Sabtu 11 Januari 2020.

Berikut Lirik Lagu Rare Selena Gomez

[Verse 1]
Baby
You've been so distant from me lately
And lately
Don’t even wanna call you baby

[Pre-Chorus]
Saw us gettin' older (Older)
Burnin' toast in the toaster
My ambitions were too high
Waiting up for you upstairs (Upstairs)
Why you act like I’m not there?
Baby, right now it feels like

[Chorus]
It feels like you don't care
Why don't you recognize I'm so rare?
Always there
You don't do the same for me, that's not fair
I don't have it all
I'm not claiming to
But I know that I’m special (So special), yeah
And I’ll bet there's somebody else out there
To tell me I’m rare
To make me feel rare

[Verse 2]
Baby
Don't make me count up all the reasons to stay with you
No reason
Why you and I are not succeeding, ah-ah (Mmm, ah, ah)

[Pre-Chorus]
Saw us gettin' older
Burnin' toast in the toaster
My ambitions were too high (Too high)
Waiting up for you upstairs (Upstairs)
Why you act like I’m not there (Oh)
Baby, right now it feels like (What?)

