Download Lagu Rare Selena Gomez MP3, Video Klip Lagu Rare

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Download Lagu MP3 Rare Selena Gomez, Tonton Video Klipnya di YouTube.

Lagu Rare dinyanyikan Selena Gomez.

Lagu Rare masuk dalam alam terbaru Selena Gomez.

Video klip Lagu Rare telah dirilis di YouTube Sabtu 11 Januari 2020.

Berikut Lirik Lagu Rare Selena Gomez

[Verse 1]

Baby

You've been so distant from me lately

And lately

Don’t even wanna call you baby

[Pre-Chorus]

Saw us gettin' older (Older)

Burnin' toast in the toaster

My ambitions were too high

Waiting up for you upstairs (Upstairs)

Why you act like I’m not there?

Baby, right now it feels like

[Chorus]

It feels like you don't care

Why don't you recognize I'm so rare?

Always there

You don't do the same for me, that's not fair

I don't have it all

I'm not claiming to

But I know that I’m special (So special), yeah

And I’ll bet there's somebody else out there

To tell me I’m rare

To make me feel rare

[Verse 2]

Baby

Don't make me count up all the reasons to stay with you

No reason

Why you and I are not succeeding, ah-ah (Mmm, ah, ah)

[Pre-Chorus]

Saw us gettin' older

Burnin' toast in the toaster

My ambitions were too high (Too high)

Waiting up for you upstairs (Upstairs)

Why you act like I’m not there (Oh)

Baby, right now it feels like (What?)