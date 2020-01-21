Download Lagu Dance Monkey Tones and I, MP3 Lagu Barat Terpopuler

Lagu Dance Monkey milik Tones and I ini menempati rangking 1 di tangga lagu di 30 negara.

Tones and I 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Download lagu Dance Monkey yang dinyanyikan Tones and I, lagu barat terpopuler.

Tones and I meluncurkan lagu berjudul Dance Monkey pada Mei 2019. 

Lagu Dance Monkey pun langsung melejit di tangga lagu terpopuler. 

Lagu Dance Monkey milik Tones and I ini menempati rangking 1 di tangga lagu di 30 negara. 

Kini lagu ini masuk dalam daftar trending di YouTube. 

Lirik Lagu Dance Monkey Tones and I

[Verse 1]
They say, "Oh my god, I see the way you shine
Take your hand, my dear, and place them both in mine"
You know you stopped me dead while I was passing by
And now I beg to see you dance just one more time

[Pre-Chorus]
Ooh, I see you, see you, see you every time
And oh my, I, I like your style
You, you make me, make me, make me wanna cry
And now I beg to see you dance just one more time

[Chorus]
So they say
Dance for me, dance for me, dance for me, oh-oh-oh
I've never seen anybody do the things you do before
They say
Move for me, move for me, move for me, ayy-ayy-ayy
And when you’re done I'll make you do it all again

[Verse 2]
I said, "Oh my god, I see you walking by
Take my hands, my dear, and look me in my eyes"
Just like a monkey, I've been dancin’ my whole life
But you just beg to see me dance just one more time

