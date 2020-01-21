Download Lagu Dance Monkey Tones and I, MP3 Lagu Barat Terpopuler

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Download lagu Dance Monkey yang dinyanyikan Tones and I, lagu barat terpopuler.

Tones and I meluncurkan lagu berjudul Dance Monkey pada Mei 2019.

Lagu Dance Monkey pun langsung melejit di tangga lagu terpopuler.

Lagu Dance Monkey milik Tones and I ini menempati rangking 1 di tangga lagu di 30 negara.

Kini lagu ini masuk dalam daftar trending di YouTube.

Lirik Lagu Dance Monkey Tones and I

[Verse 1]

They say, "Oh my god, I see the way you shine

Take your hand, my dear, and place them both in mine"

You know you stopped me dead while I was passing by

And now I beg to see you dance just one more time

[Pre-Chorus]

Ooh, I see you, see you, see you every time

And oh my, I, I like your style

You, you make me, make me, make me wanna cry

And now I beg to see you dance just one more time

[Chorus]

So they say

Dance for me, dance for me, dance for me, oh-oh-oh

I've never seen anybody do the things you do before

They say

Move for me, move for me, move for me, ayy-ayy-ayy

And when you’re done I'll make you do it all again

[Verse 2]

I said, "Oh my god, I see you walking by

Take my hands, my dear, and look me in my eyes"

Just like a monkey, I've been dancin’ my whole life

But you just beg to see me dance just one more time