Download Lagu MP3 Black Swan BTS, Gudang Lagu Video Klip KPop Terbaru 2020

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Yuk simak, cara unduh lagu atau download lagu MP3 Black Swan dinyanyikan BTS, dalam lagu KPop terbaru 2020.
Simak juga, Video Klip dan lirik lagu Black Swan.
Album Map Of The Soul: 7 milik BTS memang belum resmi rilis, tapi BTS sudah mengeluarkan single pertama mereka berjudul Black Swan.
Rilisan terbaru ini mengikuti single intro Shadow yang dinyanyikan oleh SUGA.
Lagu Black Swan mengusung musik balada yang mengalun indah di telinga, sedikit berbeda dengan DNA musik BTS yang didominasi sentuhan hiphop.
Berikut, lirik lagu Black Swan - BTS.
Do your thang
Do your thang with me now
Do your thang
Do your thang with me now
What’s my thang
What’s my thang tell me now
Tell me now Yeah yeah yeah yeah
Ayy
The heart no longer races
When hearing the music play
Tryna pull up
Seems like time has stopped
Oh that would be my first death
I been always afraid of
If this can no longer resonate
No longer make my heart vibrate
Then like this may be how
I die my first death
But what if that moment’s right now
Right now
Heartbeat pulsing slow in my ears
Bump bump bump
Try to flee but back into the maw
Jump jump jump
No song affects me anymore
Crying out a silent cry