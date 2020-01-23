Download Lagu MP3 Black Swan BTS, Gudang Lagu Video Klip KPop Terbaru 2020

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Yuk simak, cara unduh lagu atau download lagu MP3 Black Swan dinyanyikan BTS, dalam lagu KPop terbaru 2020.

Simak juga, Video Klip dan lirik lagu Black Swan.

Album Map Of The Soul: 7 milik BTS memang belum resmi rilis, tapi BTS sudah mengeluarkan single pertama mereka berjudul Black Swan.

Rilisan terbaru ini mengikuti single intro Shadow yang dinyanyikan oleh SUGA.

Lagu Black Swan mengusung musik balada yang mengalun indah di telinga, sedikit berbeda dengan DNA musik BTS yang didominasi sentuhan hiphop.

Berikut, lirik lagu Black Swan - BTS.

Do your thang

Do your thang with me now

Do your thang

Do your thang with me now

What’s my thang

What’s my thang tell me now

Tell me now Yeah yeah yeah yeah

Ayy

The heart no longer races

When hearing the music play

Tryna pull up

Seems like time has stopped

Oh that would be my first death

I been always afraid of

If this can no longer resonate

No longer make my heart vibrate

Then like this may be how

I die my first death

But what if that moment’s right now

Right now

Heartbeat pulsing slow in my ears

Bump bump bump

Try to flee but back into the maw

Jump jump jump

No song affects me anymore

Crying out a silent cry