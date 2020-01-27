Download MP3 Lagu Make it Right BTS, Video Klip Make it Right Lagu Korea

Yuk simak, cara unduh atau download lagu Make It Right dinyanyikan BTS, dalam MP3 lagu Korea Terbaru 2019

Download MP3 Lagu Make it Right BTS, Video Klip Make it Right Lagu Korea
allkpop.com
Download Lagu Make it Right MP3 BTS, Video Klip Make it Right Lagu Korea Terbaru 2019 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Yuk simak, cara unduh atau download lagu Make It Right dinyanyikan BTS, dalam MP3 lagu Korea Terbaru 2019.

Simak juga lirik lagu Make It Right dan video klip Make It Right dalam artikel ini.

Penyanyi asal Amerika meluncurkan lagu kolaborasinya berjudul Make It Right.

Ia adalah Boy grup asal Korea Selatan BTS dan Lauv.

Lagu Make It Right BTS feat Lauv dirilis pada Jumat (18/10/2019) pukul 16.00 WIB.

Berikut ini lirik lagu Make It Right - BTS 

I was lost, I was tryna find the answer
In the world around me
I was going crazy
All day all night

You were the only one who understood me
And all that I was going through
Yeah I just gotta tell you
Oh baby I

I could make it better
I could hold you tighter
Cause through the morning
Oh you’re the light

And I almost lost ya
But I can't forget ya
Cause you were the reason that I survived

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
1234
Tags
Download lagu Make it Right
BTS
lagu korea
Tribunlampung.co.id
Editor: wakos reza gautama
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
Bak Kota Hantu, Begini Penampakan Wuhan China setelah Merebak Virus Corona, Anggap 'Akhir Dunia'
Bak Kota Hantu, Begini Penampakan Wuhan China setelah Merebak Virus Corona, Anggap 'Akhir Dunia'
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2020 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan