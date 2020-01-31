Download Lagu Old Town Road MP3 Lil Nas X, Video Klip Old Town Road Lagu Terbaru 2020
cara unduh atau download lagu Old Town Road dinyanyikan Fourtwnty, simak lirik lagu Old Town Road dan video klip Old Town Road
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - yuk simak, cara unduh atau download lagu Old Town Road dinyanyikan Fourtwnty dalam MP3 lagu terbaru 2020.
Simak juga lirik lagu Old Town Road dan video klip Old Town Road dalam artikel ini.
Berikut lirik lagu Old Town Road - Lil Nas X
Yeah, I'm gonna take my horse to the old town road
I'm gonna ride 'til I can't no more
I'm gonna take my horse to the old town road
I'm gonna ride 'til I can't no more (Kio, Kio)
I got the horses in the back
Horse tack is attached
Hat is matte black
Got the boots that's black to match
Ridin' on a horse, ha
You can whip your Porsche
I been in the valley
You ain't been up off that porch, now
Can't nobody tell me nothin'
You can't tell me nothin'
Can't nobody tell me nothin'
You can't tell me nothin'
Ridin' on a tractor
Lean all in my bladder
Cheated on my baby
You can go and ask her
My life is a movie
Bull ridin' and boobies
Cowboy hat from Gucci
Wrangler on my booty
Can't nobody tell me nothin'
You can't tell me nothin'
Can't nobody tell me nothin'
You can't tell me nothin'
