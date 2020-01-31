Download Lagu Old Town Road MP3 Lil Nas X, Video Klip Old Town Road Lagu Terbaru 2020

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - yuk simak, cara unduh atau download lagu Old Town Road dinyanyikan Fourtwnty dalam MP3 lagu terbaru 2020.

Simak juga lirik lagu Old Town Road dan video klip Old Town Road dalam artikel ini.

Berikut lirik lagu Old Town Road - Lil Nas X

Yeah, I'm gonna take my horse to the old town road

I'm gonna ride 'til I can't no more

I'm gonna take my horse to the old town road

I'm gonna ride 'til I can't no more (Kio, Kio)

I got the horses in the back

Horse tack is attached

Hat is matte black

Got the boots that's black to match

Ridin' on a horse, ha

You can whip your Porsche

I been in the valley

You ain't been up off that porch, now

Can't nobody tell me nothin'

You can't tell me nothin'

Can't nobody tell me nothin'

You can't tell me nothin'

Ridin' on a tractor

Lean all in my bladder

Cheated on my baby

You can go and ask her

My life is a movie

Bull ridin' and boobies

Cowboy hat from Gucci

Wrangler on my booty

Can't nobody tell me nothin'

You can't tell me nothin'

Can't nobody tell me nothin'

You can't tell me nothin'