Download Lagu MP3 Maroon 5 feat Wiz Khalifa Payphone Video Youtube Versi Matoma Remix Tropical House

I'm at a payphone trying to call home All of my change I spent on you Where have the times gone, baby it's all wrong Where are the plans we made for two

I've wasted my nights You turned out the lights Now I'm paralyzed Still stuck in that time When we called it love But even the sun sets in paradise

You say it's too late to make it But is it too late to try And in our time that you wasted All of our bridges burned down

Yeah, I, I know it's hard to remember The people we used to be It's even harder to picture That you're not here next to me

If Happy Ever Afters did exist

I would still be holding you like this

All those fairy tales are full of it

One more stupid love song, I'll be sick

Oh, you turned your back on tomorrow

'Cause you forgot yesterday

I gave you my love to borrow

But you just gave it away

You can't expect me to be fine

I don't expect you to care

I know I've said it before

But all of our bridges burned down

Now I'm at a payphone

Man, f*** that sh**

I'll be out spending all this money

While you're sitting round wondering

Why it wasn't you who came up from nothing

Made it from the bottom

Now when you see me I'm stunting

And all of my cars start with a push of a button

Telling me the chances I blew up

Or whatever you call it

Switch the number to my phone

So you never could call it

Don't need my name on my show

You can tell it I'm ballin'

Swish, what a shame could have got picked

Had a really good game but you missed your last shot

So you talk about who you see at the top

Or what you could have saw but sad to say it's over for

Phantom pulled up valet open doors

Wiz like go away, got what you was looking for

Now it's me who they want, so you can go and take

That little piece of sh** with you

