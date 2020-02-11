VIDEO Kevin Hugo Cover Jarryd James One Thousand Times

Video Berita

Kevin Hugo Cover Jarryd James - One thousand times. Even if I'm leaving you at the door .Even when I know that you're never lonely

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Kevin Hugo Cover Jarryd James - One thousand times

Even if I'm leaving you at the door 

Even when I know that you're never lonely 

Harder than imagined 

Harder when it's cold 

Even when I'm playing in the fire 

Even when I'm doing it for all my life 

Harder than imagined 

Harder when I let it go

Tell me that love is enough 

The seas will be parted for us 

Tell me that love is, oh

In another lifetime 

Tonton juga video berita YouTube lainnya di bawah ini

I would never change my mind 

I would do it again 

Oh, a thousand times 

Just to let you in here 

Where you make me lose my mind 

In another life I'd do it all again a thousand times

Never would I ever let my love escape you 

Never keep you from the promises I gave you 

Further than imagined 

Further than we've ever known

Tell me that love is enough 

The seas will be parted for us 

Tell me that love is, oh

In another lifetime 

I would never change my mind 

I would do it again 

Tags
Kevin Hugo
Jarryd James
One Thousand Times
News Video
Penulis: Bambang Irawan
Editor: Romi Rinando
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
