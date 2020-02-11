Video Berita
VIDEO Kevin Hugo Cover Jarryd James One Thousand Times
Kevin Hugo Cover Jarryd James - One thousand times. Even if I'm leaving you at the door .Even when I know that you're never lonely
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Kevin Hugo Cover Jarryd James - One thousand times
Even if I'm leaving you at the door
Even when I know that you're never lonely
Harder than imagined
Harder when it's cold
Even when I'm playing in the fire
Even when I'm doing it for all my life
Harder than imagined
Harder when I let it go
Tell me that love is enough
The seas will be parted for us
Tell me that love is, oh
In another lifetime
I would never change my mind
I would do it again
Oh, a thousand times
Just to let you in here
Where you make me lose my mind
In another life I'd do it all again a thousand times
Never would I ever let my love escape you
Never keep you from the promises I gave you
Further than imagined
Further than we've ever known
Tell me that love is enough
The seas will be parted for us
Tell me that love is, oh
In another lifetime
I would never change my mind
I would do it again
