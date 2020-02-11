VIDEO Kevin Hugo Cover Jarryd James One Thousand Times

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Kevin Hugo Cover Jarryd James - One thousand times

Even if I'm leaving you at the door



Even when I know that you're never lonely



Harder than imagined



Harder when it's cold



Even when I'm playing in the fire

• VIDEO Rem Blong, Truk Tabrak Honda Brio di Exit Tol Bawen

• VIDEO Pemain Film Air Terjun Pengantin, Nanie Darham Terjerat Narkoba

• Sabik Malah Merekam saat Istrinya Disetubuhi Teman, Videonya Lalu Disebar ke Teman-teman

• VIDEO Fiersa Besari Komentari Video Penggerebekan Pasangan Mesum di Gunung

Even when I'm doing it for all my life



Harder than imagined



Harder when I let it go

Tell me that love is enough



The seas will be parted for us



Tell me that love is, oh

In another lifetime

Tonton juga video berita YouTube lainnya di bawah ini

I would never change my mind



I would do it again



Oh, a thousand times



Just to let you in here



Where you make me lose my mind



In another life I'd do it all again a thousand times

Never would I ever let my love escape you



Never keep you from the promises I gave you



Further than imagined



Further than we've ever known

Tell me that love is enough



The seas will be parted for us



Tell me that love is, oh

In another lifetime



I would never change my mind



I would do it again