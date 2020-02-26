Lagu Korea
Download Lagu We Are Bulletproof: The Eternal MP3 BTS, Video Klip We Are Bulletproof: The Eternal
cara unduh atau download lagu We Are Bulletproof: The Eternal dinyanyikan BTS, simak lirik lagu We Are Bulletproof: The Eternal dan video klipnya
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - yuk simak, cara unduh atau download lagu We Are Bulletproof: The Eternal dinyanyikan BTS dalam MP3 lagu terbaru 2020.
Simak juga lirik lagu We Are Bulletproof: The Eternal dan video klip We Are Bulletproof: The Eternal dalam artikel ini.
Lagu We Are Bulletproof: The Eternal merupakan salah satu lagu di album terbaru mereka yang berjudul Map of the Soul: 7.
Sementara itu, lirik lagu We Are Bulletproof: The Eternal menceritakan perjuangan BTS untuk meraih kesuksesaan hingga saat ini.
Berikut lirik lagu We Are Bulletproof: The Eternal - BTS
Gajin ge kkumbakke eopseonne
Nun tteumyeon ppuyeon achimppun
Bamsae chumeul chumyeo noraehae
Geu kkeuchi eopdeon akbodeul
Ay urin hogiropge shout
'Da deonjyeobwa'
Sesanggwa cheot ssaum
Don't wanna die
But so much pain
Too much cryin'
So mudyeojineun kallal
Oh I
We were only seven
I
But we have you all now
Ilgobui gyeoulgwa bom dwie
Ireoke matjabeun sonkkeute
Oh I
Yeah we got to heaven
Naege doreul deonjyeo
Urin geobi eopseo anymore
We are we are together bulletproof
(Yeah we have you have you)
Tto gyeouri wado
Nuga nal magado georeoga
We are we are forever bulletproof
(Yeah we got to heaven)
We are bullet bullet bulletproof
Bujeongjeogin siseone matseo urin haenaetgu
Nappeun gieokdo maneun siryeondo
Da hogiropge urin maganaetji bulletproof
