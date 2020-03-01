Download Lagu We Are Bulletproof: The Eternal BTS, MP3 Video Klip We Are Bulletproof: The Eternal

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Yuk simak, cara unduh atau download lagu We Are Bulletproof: The Eternal dinyanyikan BTS dalam MP3 lagu terbaru 2020.

Simak juga lirik lagu We Are Bulletproof: The Eternal dan video klip We Are Bulletproof: The Eternal dalam artikel ini.

Lagu We Are Bulletproof: The Eternal merupakan salah satu lagu di album terbaru mereka yang berjudul Map of the Soul: 7.

Sementara itu, lirik lagu We Are Bulletproof: The Eternal menceritakan perjuangan BTS untuk meraih kesuksesaan hingga saat ini.

Berikut lirik lagu We Are Bulletproof: The Eternal - BTS

Gajin ge kkumbakke eopseonne

Nun tteumyeon ppuyeon achimppun

Bamsae chumeul chumyeo noraehae

Geu kkeuchi eopdeon akbodeul

Ay urin hogiropge shout

'Da deonjyeobwa'

Sesanggwa cheot ssaum

Don't wanna die

But so much pain

Too much cryin'

So mudyeojineun kallal

Oh I

We were only seven

I

But we have you all now

Ilgobui gyeoulgwa bom dwie

Ireoke matjabeun sonkkeute

Oh I

Yeah we got to heaven

Naege doreul deonjyeo

Urin geobi eopseo anymore

We are we are together bulletproof

(Yeah we have you have you)

Tto gyeouri wado

Nuga nal magado georeoga

We are we are forever bulletproof

(Yeah we got to heaven)

We are bullet bullet bulletproof

Bujeongjeogin siseone matseo urin haenaetgu

Nappeun gieokdo maneun siryeondo

Da hogiropge urin maganaetji bulletproof