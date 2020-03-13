Download Lagu 925 Ardhito Pramono, Video YouTube Lagu Ardhito Pramono

Lagu Ardhito Pramono
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Download Lagu 925 Ardhito Pramono, Video YouTube.
Lagu 925 dinyanyikan Ardhito Pramono.
Lagu 925 diciptakan Ardhito Pramono.
Video klip Lagu 925 Ardhito Pramono telah dirilis di YouTube Maret 2020.
Lirik Lagu 925 Ardhito Pramono
Show it to me
Your salary
When I'm feeling under
It enlightened me
Oh, you crazy moon
I work from 9 to 5
I don't know where to find you everyday
I'm working hard from 9 to 5
Been waiting for that promotion you said
But it's been years and I'm hanging on subsides
If I could be on a magazine next to Conan
Wouldn't it be fun?
Oh, I'm just a guy works 9 to 5
Is there is someone waiting over me?
I dreamt of getting paid on time
I know I'm saying yes too easily
Life isn't always like love on a first sight
So tell me, Sheena, is it fun to stay
While your man's working every time?
Is it the fundamental thing to say?
'Cause everyone must have their own way to shine
If I could be on a magazine next to Conan
Wouldn't it be fun?
Oh, I'm just a guy
No, I'm just a guy
I'm just a guy works 9 to 5
