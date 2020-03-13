Download MP3 Lagu To the Bone Pamungkas, Video YouTube

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Download Lagu To the Bone Pamungkas, Video YouTube.

Lagu To the Bone dinyanyikan Pamungkas.

Lagu To the Bone diciptakan Pamungkas.

Video klip Lagu To the Bone Pamungkas dirilis di YouTube.

Lirik Lagu To the Bone Pamungkas

Have I ever told you

I want you to the bone

Have I ever called you

When you are all alone

And if I ever forget

To tell you how I feel

Listen to me now, babe

I want you to the bone

I want you to the bone

I want you to the bone

Maybe if you can see

What I feel through my bone

Every corner in me

There's your presence that grown

Maybe I nurture it more

By saying how it feel

But I did mean it before

I want you to the bone

I want you to

Take me home, I'm fallin'

Love me long, I'm rollin'

Losing control, body and soul

Mind too for sure, I'm already yours

Walk you down, I'm all in

Hold you tight, you call and

I'll take control, body and soul

Mind too for sure, I'm already yours

Would that be alright?

Hey, would that be alright?

I want you to the bone

So bad I can't breathe

I want you to the bone

Of all the ones that begged to stay

I'm still longing for you

Of all the ones that cried their way

I'm still waiting on you

Maybe we seek for something that

We couldn't ever have

Maybe we choose the only love

We know we won't accept

Or maybe we're taking all the risks

For something that is real

'Cause maybe the greatest love of all

Is who the eyes can't see, yeah

Take me home, I'm fallin'

Love me long, I'm rollin'

Losing control, body and soul

Mind too for sure, I'm already yours

Walk you down, I'm all in

Hold you tight, I call and

I'll take control of you, body and soul

Mind too for sure, I'm already yours, oh

I want you to the bone, yeah

I want you to the bone, oh

I want you to the bone, yeah

I want you to the bone

I want you to the bone

( Tribunlampung.co.id)