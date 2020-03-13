Download MP3 Lagu To the Bone Pamungkas, Video YouTube

Lagu Pamungkas
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Download Lagu To the Bone Pamungkas, Video YouTube.
Lagu To the Bone dinyanyikan Pamungkas.
Lagu To the Bone diciptakan Pamungkas.
Video klip Lagu To the Bone Pamungkas dirilis di YouTube.
Lirik Lagu To the Bone Pamungkas
Have I ever told you
I want you to the bone
Have I ever called you
When you are all alone
And if I ever forget
To tell you how I feel
Listen to me now, babe
I want you to the bone
I want you to the bone
I want you to the bone
Maybe if you can see
What I feel through my bone
Every corner in me
There's your presence that grown
Maybe I nurture it more
By saying how it feel
But I did mean it before
I want you to the bone
I want you to
Take me home, I'm fallin'
Love me long, I'm rollin'
Losing control, body and soul
Mind too for sure, I'm already yours
Walk you down, I'm all in
Hold you tight, you call and
I'll take control, body and soul
Mind too for sure, I'm already yours
Would that be alright?
Hey, would that be alright?
I want you to the bone
So bad I can't breathe
I want you to the bone
Of all the ones that begged to stay
I'm still longing for you
Of all the ones that cried their way
I'm still waiting on you
Maybe we seek for something that
We couldn't ever have
Maybe we choose the only love
We know we won't accept
Or maybe we're taking all the risks
For something that is real
'Cause maybe the greatest love of all
Is who the eyes can't see, yeah
Take me home, I'm fallin'
Love me long, I'm rollin'
Losing control, body and soul
Mind too for sure, I'm already yours
Walk you down, I'm all in
Hold you tight, I call and
I'll take control of you, body and soul
Mind too for sure, I'm already yours, oh
I want you to the bone, yeah
I want you to the bone, oh
I want you to the bone, yeah
I want you to the bone
I want you to the bone
( Tribunlampung.co.id)