Lagu Surfaces
Download Lagu Sunday Best MP3 Surfaces, Tonton Video Klip Sunday Best Lagu Terbaru 2020
cara unduh atau download lagu Sunday Best dinyanyikan Surfaces, simak juga lirik lagu Sunday Best dan video klip Sunday Best
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Yuk simak cara unduh atau download lagu Sunday Best dinyanyikan Surfaces dalam MP3 lagu terbaru 2020.
Simak juga lirik lagu Sunday Best dan video klip Sunday Best dalam artikel ini.
Sunday Best Official Music Video dari single terbarunya Surfaces.
Berikut lirik lagu Sunday Best - Surfaces
Feeling good, like I should
Went and took a walk around the neighbourhood
Feeling blessed, never stressed
Got that sunshine on my Sunday best
Everyday can be a better day despite the challenge
All you gotta do is leave it better than you found it
It's gonna get difficult to stand but hold your balance
I just say whatever 'cause there is no way around it cause
Everyone falls down sometimes
But you just gotta know it'll all be fine
It's ok, uh-huh, uh
It's okay, it's okay
Feeling good, like I should
Went and took a walk around the neighbourhood
Feeling blessed, never stressed
Got that sunshine on my Sunday best
Somedays you wake up and nothing works you feel surrounded
Gotta give your feet some gravity to get you grounded
Keep good things inside your ears just like the waves and sound did
And just say whatever 'cause there is no way around it
E-E-Everyone falls down sometimes
But you just gotta know it'll all be fine
It's ok, uh-huh, uh
It's okay, it's okay
Feeling good, like I should
Went and took a walk around the neighbourhood
Feeling blessed, never stressed
Got that sunshine on my Sunday best
Feeling good, like I should
Went and took a walk around the neighbourhood
Feeling blessed, never stressed
Got that sunshine on my Sunday best
Lihat video klip Sunday Best di atas.
• Download Lagu BTS MP3 Full Album dan 20 Video YouTube
Berikut, cara unduh atau download lagu Sunday Best dinyanyikan Surfaces, dalam MP3 lagu terbaru via Joox dan Spotify.
Cara Download Lagu Sunday Best MP3 via Joox
Download lagu Sunday Best Klik di sini
Download aplikasi Joox di bawah ini pada smartphone kamu.
|UPDATE 4 Pasien Corona Meninggal, Pasien Positif Covid-10 Melonjak Jadi 69 Orang termasuk 2 Bayi
|Belajar dari Teman, Buruh Bangunan Cetak Upal Pecahan Rp 100 Ribu, Sudah Dibelanjakan Rp 20 Juta
|VIDEO Maia Estianty Kunjungi Rumah Ahmad Dhani, Keberadaan Mulan Jameela Jadi Sorotan
|Artis Pendatang Baru Honornya Rp 300 Juta, Tak Malu dengan Gerobak Mi Ayam Depan Rumah
|Sempat Makan Malam dengan Donald Trump, Presiden Brasil Positif Corona, Trump: 'Saya Tak Khawatir'