Download Lagu Sunday Best MP3 Surfaces, Tonton Video Klip Sunday Best Lagu Terbaru 2020

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Yuk simak cara unduh atau download lagu Sunday Best dinyanyikan Surfaces dalam MP3 lagu terbaru 2020.

Simak juga lirik lagu Sunday Best dan video klip Sunday Best dalam artikel ini.

Sunday Best Official Music Video dari single terbarunya Surfaces.

Berikut lirik lagu Sunday Best - Surfaces

Feeling good, like I should

Went and took a walk around the neighbourhood

Feeling blessed, never stressed

Got that sunshine on my Sunday best

Everyday can be a better day despite the challenge

All you gotta do is leave it better than you found it

It's gonna get difficult to stand but hold your balance

I just say whatever 'cause there is no way around it cause

Everyone falls down sometimes

But you just gotta know it'll all be fine

It's ok, uh-huh, uh

It's okay, it's okay

Feeling good, like I should

Went and took a walk around the neighbourhood

Feeling blessed, never stressed

Got that sunshine on my Sunday best

Somedays you wake up and nothing works you feel surrounded

Gotta give your feet some gravity to get you grounded

Keep good things inside your ears just like the waves and sound did

And just say whatever 'cause there is no way around it

E-E-Everyone falls down sometimes

But you just gotta know it'll all be fine

It's ok, uh-huh, uh

It's okay, it's okay

Feeling good, like I should

Went and took a walk around the neighbourhood

Feeling blessed, never stressed

Got that sunshine on my Sunday best

Feeling good, like I should

Went and took a walk around the neighbourhood

Feeling blessed, never stressed

Got that sunshine on my Sunday best

Lihat video klip Sunday Best di atas.

• Download Lagu BTS MP3 Full Album dan 20 Video YouTube

Berikut, cara unduh atau download lagu Sunday Best dinyanyikan Surfaces, dalam MP3 lagu terbaru via Joox dan Spotify.

Cara Download Lagu Sunday Best MP3 via Joox

Download lagu Sunday Best Klik di sini

Download aplikasi Joox di bawah ini pada smartphone kamu.