Download Lagu Who MP3 Lauv feat BTS, Video Klip Who Lagu Korea terbaru 2020

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Yuk simak, cara unduh atau download lagu Who dinyanyikan Lauv feat BTS dalam MP3 lagu terbaru 2020.

Simak juga lirik lagu Who dan video klip Who dalam artikel ini.

Penyanyi Amerika Serikat yaitu Lauv, baru saja merilis album barunya berjudul How I'm Feeling.

Lauv berkolaborasi dengan beberapa artis dalam album barunya ini, termasuk grup K-Pop BTS.

Sempat berkolaborasi dalam lagu Make It Right, kini Lauv kembali bekerja sama dengan boygroup asuhan Big Hit Entertainment ini.

Berikut lirik lagu Who - Lauv feat BTS

Our minds have new eyes and visions of you

Girl, I think I need a minute

To figure out what is, what isn't

These choices and voices, they're all in my head

Sometimes you make me feel crazy

Sometimes, I swear I think you hate me like uh

I need a walk, I need a walk, I need to get out of here

'Cause I need to know

Who are you?

'Cause you're not the girl I fell in love with, baby

Who are you?

'Cause something has changed, you're not the same, I hate it

Oh, I'm sick of waiting for love, love

Oh, I know that you're not the one, one

Feeling hypnotized by the words that you said

Don't lie to me, just get in my head

When the morning comes, you're still in my bed

But it's so, so cold

Who are you?

'Cause you're not the girl I fell in love with

Who are you?

'Cause you're not the girl I fell in love with, baby

Who are you? (Who are you?)

'Cause something has changed, you're not the same, I hate it

Oh, I'm sick of waiting for love, love

Oh, I know that you're not the one, one

Lihat video klip Who di atas.

• Download Lagu BTS MP3 Full Album dan 20 Video YouTube

Berikut, cara unduh atau download lagu Who dinyanyikan Lauv feat BTS, dalam MP3 lagu terbaru via Joox dan Spotify.

Cara Download Lagu Who MP3 via Joox