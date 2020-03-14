Download Lagu Who MP3 Lauv feat BTS, Video Klip Who Lagu Korea terbaru 2020

Lagu Korea Terbaru
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Yuk simak, cara unduh atau download lagu Who dinyanyikan Lauv feat BTS dalam MP3 lagu terbaru 2020.
Simak juga lirik lagu Who dan video klip Who dalam artikel ini.
Penyanyi Amerika Serikat yaitu Lauv, baru saja merilis album barunya berjudul How I'm Feeling.
Lauv berkolaborasi dengan beberapa artis dalam album barunya ini, termasuk grup K-Pop BTS.
Sempat berkolaborasi dalam lagu Make It Right, kini Lauv kembali bekerja sama dengan boygroup asuhan Big Hit Entertainment ini.
Berikut lirik lagu Who - Lauv feat BTS
Our minds have new eyes and visions of you
Girl, I think I need a minute
To figure out what is, what isn't
These choices and voices, they're all in my head
Sometimes you make me feel crazy
Sometimes, I swear I think you hate me like uh
I need a walk, I need a walk, I need to get out of here
'Cause I need to know
Who are you?
'Cause you're not the girl I fell in love with, baby
Who are you?
'Cause something has changed, you're not the same, I hate it
Oh, I'm sick of waiting for love, love
Oh, I know that you're not the one, one
Feeling hypnotized by the words that you said
Don't lie to me, just get in my head
When the morning comes, you're still in my bed
But it's so, so cold
Who are you?
'Cause you're not the girl I fell in love with
Who are you?
'Cause you're not the girl I fell in love with, baby
Who are you? (Who are you?)
'Cause something has changed, you're not the same, I hate it
Oh, I'm sick of waiting for love, love
Oh, I know that you're not the one, one
Lihat video klip Who di atas.
Berikut, cara unduh atau download lagu Who dinyanyikan Lauv feat BTS, dalam MP3 lagu terbaru via Joox dan Spotify.
Cara Download Lagu Who MP3 via Joox
