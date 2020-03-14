Download MP3 Lagu 925 Ardhito Pramono, Video YouTube

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Download Lagu 925 Ardhito Pramono, Video YouTube.

Lagu 925 dinyanyikan Ardhito Pramono.

Lagu 925 diciptakan Ardhito Pramono.

Video klip Lagu 925 Ardhito Pramono telah dirilis di YouTube Maret 2020.

Lirik Lagu 925 Ardhito Pramono

Show it to me

Your salary

When I'm feeling under

It enlightened me

Oh, you crazy moon

I work from 9 to 5

I don't know where to find you everyday

I'm working hard from 9 to 5

Been waiting for that promotion you said

But it's been years and I'm hanging on subsides

If I could be on a magazine next to Conan

Wouldn't it be fun?

Oh, I'm just a guy works 9 to 5

Is there is someone waiting over me?

I dreamt of getting paid on time

I know I'm saying yes too easily

Life isn't always like love on a first sight

So tell me, Sheena, is it fun to stay

While your man's working every time?

Is it the fundamental thing to say?

'Cause everyone must have their own way to shine

If I could be on a magazine next to Conan

Wouldn't it be fun?

Oh, I'm just a guy

No, I'm just a guy

I'm just a guy works 9 to 5

