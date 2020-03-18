Download Lagu Pura Pura Lupa Versi Inggris, Video YouTube Emma Heesters

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Download Lagu Pura Pura Lupa Mahen Versi Inggris Emma Heesters, Video YouTube

Download Lagu Pura Pura ( Pretend To Forget) Mahen versi Bahasa Inggris dinyanyikan Emma Heesters.

Lagu Pura Pura ( Pretend To Forget) Mahen diciptakan Pika Iskandar.

Video musik Lagu Pura Pura ( Pretend To Forget) Emma Heesters dirilis di YouTube Maret 2020.

Berikut ini lirik Lagu Pura Pura ( Pretend To Forget) Mahen versi Inggris Emma Heesters

I once fell so in love with you

i fell so deep with all my heart

i thought no matter what I do

i will give anything for you

never thought you’d ever leave me

not even in my wildest dreams

I don’t know what to feel or do

now i wish i never met you

yeah now you’re gone

and honestly

your love for her is all I se

and every time it’s killing me

don’t ever come back to me again

trying to forget you the best i can

it hurts too much to say

you threw us away

nothing that could make you stay

don’t ever miss me anymore

you gave up on us when you closed that door

I wish you all the best

thought you were my last

just please can you let me pretend.. to forget