Download Lagu Pura Pura Lupa Versi Inggris, Video YouTube Emma Heesters

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Download Lagu Pura Pura Lupa Mahen Versi Inggris Emma Heesters, Video YouTube
Download Lagu Pura Pura ( Pretend To Forget) Mahen versi Bahasa Inggris dinyanyikan Emma Heesters.
Lagu Pura Pura ( Pretend To Forget) Mahen diciptakan Pika Iskandar.
Video musik Lagu Pura Pura ( Pretend To Forget) Emma Heesters dirilis di YouTube Maret 2020.
Berikut ini lirik Lagu Pura Pura ( Pretend To Forget) Mahen versi Inggris Emma Heesters
I once fell so in love with you
i fell so deep with all my heart
i thought no matter what I do
i will give anything for you
never thought you’d ever leave me
not even in my wildest dreams
I don’t know what to feel or do
now i wish i never met you
yeah now you’re gone
and honestly
your love for her is all I se
and every time it’s killing me
don’t ever come back to me again
trying to forget you the best i can
it hurts too much to say
you threw us away
nothing that could make you stay
don’t ever miss me anymore
you gave up on us when you closed that door
I wish you all the best
thought you were my last
just please can you let me pretend.. to forget
