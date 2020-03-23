Download Lagu Here We Go Again/Fanboi MP3 Ardhito Pramono, Video Klip Here We Go Again/Fanboi

Lagu Ardhito Pramono

Penyanyi Ardhito Pramono baru saja merilis lagu terbarunya berjudul Here We Go Again/ Fanboi.

Video musiknya diunggah dikanal YouTube Ardhito Pramono pada 20 Maret 2020 dan telah ditonton lebih dari 400 ribu kali.

Lagu ini termasuk kedalam salah satu Extended Play (EP) atau album mini terbarunya berjudul “Craziest Thing Happened in My Backyard”.

Berikut lirik lagu Here We Go Again/ Fanboi - Ardhito Pramono

So here we go again
I kiss that girl again
But suddenly it must come to an end
Stop smiling, you know you're so annoying
Your chicks, your lips, your hips are so tempting
If she really fun, then I'll be there walking

Your eyes are blue
So good to be true
I just can't stop thinking about you, oh
Though we're afar apart
You are still my best bud

So here we go again
I fall in love again
Please don't tell that we're gonna be friend
We'll fall asleep, honey in this room
Remind that's you'll be the queen
It's time love you in my [?]

It's early, too early
It comes too early
It's easy to remember
But, so hard to forget

Berita Terkait :#Lagu Ardhito Pramono
Penulis: Resky Mertarega S
Editor: Reny Fitriani
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
