Lagu Ardhito Pramono
Download Lagu Here We Go Again/Fanboi MP3 Ardhito Pramono, Video Klip Here We Go Again/Fanboi
cara unduh atau download lagu Here We Go Again/ Fanboi dinyanyikan Ardhito Pramono, simak juga lirik lagu Here We Go Again/ Fanboi dan video klipnya
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Yuk simak, cara unduh atau download lagu Here We Go Again/ Fanboi dinyanyikan Ardhito Pramono dalam MP3 lagu terbaru 2020.
Simak juga lirik lagu Here We Go Again/ Fanboi dan video klip Here We Go Again/ Fanboi dalam artikel ini.
Penyanyi Ardhito Pramono baru saja merilis lagu terbarunya berjudul Here We Go Again/ Fanboi.
Video musiknya diunggah dikanal YouTube Ardhito Pramono pada 20 Maret 2020 dan telah ditonton lebih dari 400 ribu kali.
Lagu ini termasuk kedalam salah satu Extended Play (EP) atau album mini terbarunya berjudul “Craziest Thing Happened in My Backyard”.
Berikut lirik lagu Here We Go Again/ Fanboi - Ardhito Pramono
So here we go again
I kiss that girl again
But suddenly it must come to an end
Stop smiling, you know you're so annoying
Your chicks, your lips, your hips are so tempting
If she really fun, then I'll be there walking
Your eyes are blue
So good to be true
I just can't stop thinking about you, oh
Though we're afar apart
You are still my best bud
So here we go again
I fall in love again
Please don't tell that we're gonna be friend
We'll fall asleep, honey in this room
Remind that's you'll be the queen
It's time love you in my [?]
It's early, too early
It comes too early
It's easy to remember
But, so hard to forget