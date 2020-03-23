Download Lagu Here We Go Again/Fanboi MP3 Ardhito Pramono, Video Klip Here We Go Again/Fanboi

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Yuk simak, cara unduh atau download lagu Here We Go Again/ Fanboi dinyanyikan Ardhito Pramono dalam MP3 lagu terbaru 2020.

Simak juga lirik lagu Here We Go Again/ Fanboi dan video klip Here We Go Again/ Fanboi dalam artikel ini.

Penyanyi Ardhito Pramono baru saja merilis lagu terbarunya berjudul Here We Go Again/ Fanboi.

Video musiknya diunggah dikanal YouTube Ardhito Pramono pada 20 Maret 2020 dan telah ditonton lebih dari 400 ribu kali.

Lagu ini termasuk kedalam salah satu Extended Play (EP) atau album mini terbarunya berjudul “Craziest Thing Happened in My Backyard”.

Berikut lirik lagu Here We Go Again/ Fanboi - Ardhito Pramono

So here we go again

I kiss that girl again

But suddenly it must come to an end

Stop smiling, you know you're so annoying

Your chicks, your lips, your hips are so tempting

If she really fun, then I'll be there walking

Your eyes are blue

So good to be true

I just can't stop thinking about you, oh

Though we're afar apart

You are still my best bud

So here we go again

I fall in love again

Please don't tell that we're gonna be friend

We'll fall asleep, honey in this room

Remind that's you'll be the queen

It's time love you in my [?]

It's early, too early

It comes too early

It's easy to remember

But, so hard to forget