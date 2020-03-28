Lagu Maroon 5
Download Lagu MP3 Maroon 5 feat Wiz Khalifa Payphone Video Youtube Versi Tropical House
Cara download lagu MP3 Maroon 5 ft. Wiz Khalifa berjudul Payphone versi Matoma Remix Tropical House, Video Klip Payphone.
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Berikut, cara download lagu MP3 Maroon 5 feat Wiz Khalifa berjudul Payphone versi Matoma Remix Tropical House, dalam Gudang Lagu Remix populer 2020.
Termasuk, lirik lagu dan tonton Video Klip Payphone versi DJ Remix Tropical House.
Payphone adalah lagu yang dinyanyikan oleh band asal Amerika Serikat Maroon 5.
Lagu Payphone masuk dalam album keempat Maroon 5 yang berjudul Overexposed.
Lagu ini adalah single utama dari album dan dirilis secara internasional pada 17 April 2012.
Berikut, lirik lagu Payphone – Maroon 5.
All of my change I spent on you
Where have the times gone, baby it's all wrong
Where are the plans we made for two
The people we used to be
It's even harder to picture
That you're not here next to me
But is it too late to try
And in our time that you wasted
All of our bridges burned down
You turned out the lights
Now I'm paralyzed
Still stuck in that time
When we called it love
But even the sun sets in paradise
All of my change I spent on you
Where have the times gone, baby it's all wrong
Where are the plans we made for two
I would still be holding you like this
All those fairy tales are full of it
One more stupid love song, I'll be sick
'Cause you forgot yesterday
I gave you my love to borrow
But you just gave it away
I don't expect you to care
I know I've said it before
But all of our bridges burned down
You turned out the lights
Now I'm paralyzed
Still stuck in that time
When we called it love
But even the sun sets in paradise
All of my change I spent on you
Where have the times gone, baby it's all wrong
Where are the plans we made for two?
I would still be holding you like this
All those fairy tales are full of it
One more stupid love song, I'll be sick
Now I'm at a payphone
I'll be out spending all this money
While you're sitting round wondering
Why it wasn't you who came up from nothing
Made it from the bottom
Now when you see me I'm stunting
And all of my cars start with a push of a button
Or whatever you call it
Switch the number to my phone
So you never could call it
Don't need my name on my show
You can tell it I'm ballin'
Had a really good game but you missed your last shot
So you talk about who you see at the top
Or what you could have saw but sad to say it's over for
Phantom pulled up valet open doors
Wiz like go away, got what you was looking for
Now it's me who they want, so you can go and take
That little piece of sh** with you
All of my change I spent on you
Where have the times gone, baby it's all wrong
Where are the plans we made for two
I would still be holding you like this
All those fairy tales are full of it
One more stupid love song, I'll be sick
Now I'm at a payphone
Cara download lagu Payphone versi Matoma Remix Tropical House MP3 via Spotify
Mengunduh atau download lagu Payphone versi Matoma Remix Tropical House MP3 via Spotify.
Spotify memberikan pilihan bagi penggunanya untuk berlangganan secara gratis maupun berbayar.
Untuk mendapatkan fitur download, pengguna spotify harus beralih ke premium atau berbayar.
Untuk premium, berikut harga berlangganan.
