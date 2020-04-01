TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Download MP3 Lagu Thank You Allah Maher Zain, Video YouTube.

Lagu Thank You Allah dinyanyikan Maher Zain.

Lagu Thank You Allah diciptakan Bara Kherigi & Maher Zain.

Video klip Lagu Thank You Allah Maher Zain dirilis di YouTube 2009.

Lirik Lagu Thank You Allah Maher Zain

I was so far from You

Yet to me You were always so close

I wandered lost in the dark

I closed my eyes

To all the signs You put in my way

I walked every day

Further and further away from You

Allah You brought me home

I thank You with every breath I take

Chorus:

Alhamdu Lillah, Alhamdu lillah

All praise is to Allah, All praise is to Allah

I never thought about

All the things You had given to me

I never thanked You once

I was too proud

To see the truth

And prostrate to You

Until I took the first step

And that's when You opened the doors for me

And now, Allah, I realise what I was missing

By being far from You

Chorus

Allah I want to thank You

I want to thank You for all the things that You've done

You've done for me through all my years I've been lost

You guided me from all the ways that were wrong

Indeed You gave me hope

Oh Allah I want to thank You

I want to thank You for all the things that You've done

You've done for me through all my years I've been lost

You guided me from all the ways that were wrong

I want to thank You

For bringing me home

