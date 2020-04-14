Download MP3 Lagu One Direction What Makes You Beautiful, Video YouTube

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Download MP3 Lagu What Makes You Beautiful One Direction, Video YouTube One Direction.

Lagu What Makes You Beautiful dinyanyikan boyband asal Inggris One Direction.

Video klip Lagu What Makes You Beautiful One Direction telah ditonton lebih 1 miliar kali sejak dirilis di YouTube Agustus 2011.

Lirik Lagu What Makes You Beautiful One Direction

You're insecure

Don't know what for

You're turning heads when you walk through the door

Don't need make-up, to cover up

Being the way that you are is enough

Everyone else in the room can see it

Everyone else but you

Baby you light up my world like nobody else

The way that you flip your hair gets me overwhelmed

But when you smile at the ground it ain't hard to tell

You don't know, oh oh

You don't know you're beautiful

If only you saw what I can see

You'll understand why I want you so desperately

Right now I'm looking at you and I can't believe

You don't know, oh oh

You don't know you're beautiful, oh oh

That's what makes you beautiful

So come on, you got it wrong

To prove I'm right, I put it in a song

I don't know why, you're being shy

And turn away when I look into your eye eye eyes

Everyone else in the room can see it

Everyone else but you

Baby you light up my world like nobody else

The way that you flip your hair gets me overwhelmed

But when you smile at the ground it ain't hard to tell

You don't know, oh oh

You don't know you're beautiful

If only you saw what I can see

You'll understand why I want you so desperately

Right now I'm looking at you and I can't believe

You don't know, oh oh

You don't know you're beautiful, oh oh

That's what makes you beautiful

Baby you light up my world like nobody else

The way that you flip your hair gets me overwhelmed

But when you smile at the ground it ain't hard to tell

You don't know, oh oh

You don't know you're beautiful

Baby you light up my world like nobody else

The way that you flip your hair gets me overwhelmed

But when you smile at the ground it ain't hard to tell

You don't know, oh oh

You don't know you're beautiful

If only you saw what I can see

You'll understand why I want you so desperately

Right now I'm looking at you and I can't believe

You don't know, oh oh

You don't know you're beautiful, oh oh

You don't know you're beautiful, oh oh

That's what makes you beautiful

( Tribunlampung.co.id)