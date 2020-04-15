Lagu Sabyan Gambus

Download Lagu Sholawat MP3 Sabyan Gambus, Video Youtube Rohman ya Rohman

Cara download lagu sholawat MP3 Sabyan Gambus berjudul Rohman ya Rohman, dalam lagu sholawat terpopuler Tahun 2020.

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Yuk simak, cara unduh lagu sholawat MP3 Sabyan Gambus atau download lagu sholawat MP3 Sabyan Gambus berjudul Rohman ya Rohman, dalam lagu sholawat terpopuler Tahun 2020.

Termasuk, Video Klip YouTube lagu sholawat Rohman ya Rohman.

Yuk tambah koleksi lagu sholawat anda, dengan Download Lagu Sholawat MP3 Sabyan Gambus, Video Youtube Rohman ya Rohman.

Lagu Rohman ya Rohman adalah salah satu lagu sholawat yang dibawakan oleh Sabyan Gambus, dengan suara vokal Nissa Sabyan.

Lagu Rohman ya Rohman merupakan lagu sholawat yang usung oleh Syeikh Mishary Rasyid Al-afasy. Dimana kemudian Sabyan Gambus mengcover lagu tersebut.

Sejak di unggah pada Januari 2018 melalui kanal YouTube Official Sabyan gambus, saat ini lagu Rohman ya Rohman telah ditonton kurang lebih sebanyak 150 juta kali.

Berikut lirik lagu sholawat Rohman ya Rohman.

Rahman, ya Rahman sa'idni Ya Rahman

Israh Shodri Qur'an

Imlak Qolbi Qur'an

Penulis: Tama Yudha Wiguna
Editor: Reny Fitriani
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
