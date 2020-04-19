Gudang Movie, Download Film Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, Nonton Film Ioan Gruffudd

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Yuk simak, cara unduh film Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer atau download Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer dengan terjemahan atau subtitle bahasa Indonesia (sub Indo), dalam gudang movie terpopuler tahun 2020.

Termasuk, cara nonton film lewat streaming Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer di ponsel, diperankan oleh Ioan Gruffudd dan Jessica Alba.

Bagaimana sinopsis film streaming Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer?

Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer adalah film pahlawan super Amerika Serikat, yang dirilis pertama kali pada 12 Juni 2007.

• Gudang Movie Download Film Fantastic Four, Nonton Film Chris Evans dan Jessica Alba

• Gudang Movie, Download Film Indonesia Arwah Tumbal Nyai, Lengkap dengan Sinopsisnya

• Download Lagu Sholawat MP3 Ai Khodijah, Video Youtube Isfalana

• Download Lagu Sholawat MP3 Ai Khodijah, Video Youtube Ingat Allah

Film Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer merupakan sekuel lanjutan dari film Fantastic Four yang diluncurukan sebelumnya di tahun 2005.

Film Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer disutradarai Tim Story dan diproduseri Avi Arad, Bernd Eichinger serta Ralph Winter.

Adapun para pemain yang berperan dalam film Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, seperti Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba, Michael Chiklis, Chris Evans dan Doug Jones.

Film berbahasa Inggris ini berhasil meraup pendapatan kotor sebesar $289 juta, dari nilai anggaran sebesar $130 juta (juta dolar).

Selain itu, film ini juga menelurkan sekuel lanjutan berjudul Fantastic Four yang dirilis pada 2015.

Berikut sinopsis film Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer.