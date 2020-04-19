Film Barat

Gudang Movie, Download Film Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, Nonton Film Ioan Gruffudd

Cara download Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, terjemahan atau subtitle bahasa Indonesia (sub Indo), gudang movie terpopuler tahun 2020.

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Yuk simak, cara unduh film Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer atau download Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer dengan terjemahan atau subtitle bahasa Indonesia (sub Indo), dalam gudang movie terpopuler tahun 2020.

Termasuk, cara nonton film lewat streaming Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer di ponsel, diperankan oleh Ioan Gruffudd dan Jessica Alba.

Bagaimana sinopsis film streaming Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer?

Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer adalah film pahlawan super Amerika Serikat, yang dirilis pertama kali pada 12 Juni 2007.

Gudang Movie Download Film Fantastic Four, Nonton Film Chris Evans dan Jessica Alba

Gudang Movie, Download Film Indonesia Arwah Tumbal Nyai, Lengkap dengan Sinopsisnya

Download Lagu Sholawat MP3 Ai Khodijah, Video Youtube Isfalana

Download Lagu Sholawat MP3 Ai Khodijah, Video Youtube Ingat Allah

Film Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer merupakan sekuel lanjutan dari film Fantastic Four yang diluncurukan sebelumnya di tahun 2005.

Film Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer disutradarai Tim Story dan diproduseri Avi Arad, Bernd Eichinger serta Ralph Winter.

Adapun para pemain yang berperan dalam film Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, seperti Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba, Michael Chiklis, Chris Evans dan Doug Jones.

Film berbahasa Inggris ini berhasil meraup pendapatan kotor sebesar $289 juta, dari nilai anggaran sebesar $130 juta (juta dolar).

Selain itu, film ini juga menelurkan sekuel lanjutan berjudul Fantastic Four yang dirilis pada 2015.

Berikut sinopsis film Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer.

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
1234
Tags
Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer
gudang movie
download film
Ioan Gruffudd
Tribunlampung.co.id
Film Barat
Jessica Alba
Berita Terkait :#Film Barat
Penulis: Tama Yudha Wiguna
Editor: Daniel Tri Hardanto
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
Gegerkan Warga, Ratusan Cacing Muncul secara Misterius di Solo dan Klaten
Gegerkan Warga, Ratusan Cacing Muncul secara Misterius di Solo dan Klaten
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2020 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan